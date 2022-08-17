'The Great American Baking Show' Names Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as Co-Hosts

On your marks, get set — host!

Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry are coming to The Great American Baking Show, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The duo have signed on to cohost the U.S. adaptation of the iconic British baking competition series, which is premiering next year on The Roku Channel.

Production is currently underway in the United Kingdom on the six, 60-minute episode series. As hosts do in the British version, Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Cherry (Severance) will take audiences inside the competition's iconic tent as amateur bakers compete in a series of challenges in hopes of becoming the show's ultimate champion.

Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood and famed restauranteur Prue Leith — both judges on The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake Off, as its known in the U.K.) — will resume their roles as judges for the American edition.

"We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show," Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a statement. "Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver."

"The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we're so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring The Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel," he added.

Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

Roku announced they were the new home for The Great American Baking Show back in May.

Five seasons of the series had previously aired on ABC, the last being in 2019. The roster of hosts and judges varied through the years, but season 5 was presented by Emma Bunton and Anthony Adams with Hollywood and Sherry Yard judging.

Season 3 was famously pulled off the air just one week after its premiere in December 2017 in light of sexual harassment allegations made at the time against pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini, one of the judges on the show. Iuzzini later issued a public apology for his behavior after a stay in rehab.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for The Great British Baking Show, it premiered in the U.K. in August 2010. Episodes stream in America on Netflix.

Like the American version, there's been turnover in hosts and judges since its debut. Hollywood and Leith have been judging together since 2017. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are the show's current hosts.