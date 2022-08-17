People.com Lifestyle Food 'The Great American Baking Show' Names Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as Co-Hosts PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry will host The Great American Baking Show, the U.S. adaption of the popular U.K. series By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: The Roku Channel On your marks, get set — host! Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry are coming to The Great American Baking Show, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The duo have signed on to cohost the U.S. adaptation of the iconic British baking competition series, which is premiering next year on The Roku Channel. Production is currently underway in the United Kingdom on the six, 60-minute episode series. As hosts do in the British version, Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Cherry (Severance) will take audiences inside the competition's iconic tent as amateur bakers compete in a series of challenges in hopes of becoming the show's ultimate champion. Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood and famed restauranteur Prue Leith — both judges on The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake Off, as its known in the U.K.) — will resume their roles as judges for the American edition. The Great British Baking Show: Every Burning Question, Answered "We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show," Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a statement. "Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver." "The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we're so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring The Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel," he added. Paul Hollywood Looks Unrecognizable in Beardless Throwback Snap from the '90s Mark Bourdillon/Netflix Chigs Parmar Is 'Flattered' He's Your Great British Baking Show Crush But Won't Say Yet If He's Single Roku announced they were the new home for The Great American Baking Show back in May. Five seasons of the series had previously aired on ABC, the last being in 2019. The roster of hosts and judges varied through the years, but season 5 was presented by Emma Bunton and Anthony Adams with Hollywood and Sherry Yard judging. Season 3 was famously pulled off the air just one week after its premiere in December 2017 in light of sexual harassment allegations made at the time against pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini, one of the judges on the show. Iuzzini later issued a public apology for his behavior after a stay in rehab. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As for The Great British Baking Show, it premiered in the U.K. in August 2010. Episodes stream in America on Netflix. Like the American version, there's been turnover in hosts and judges since its debut. Hollywood and Leith have been judging together since 2017. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are the show's current hosts.