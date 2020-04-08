Food Network Is Airing 5 New Episodes of The Pioneer Woman Shot by Ree Drummond's Daughters

Image zoom Walmart

While most people have been at home social distancing, stars have been coming up with ways to bring new episodes of their show to life from home — including Ree Drummond.

Starting Saturday April 11th, the Food Network will be airing special episodes of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home. The five-part special was filmed on the ranch exclusively by Drummond’s daughters Paige and Alex, and her nephew Stuart using their iPhones.

“We are creating ways for Food Network to continue to be the destination that viewers can rely on with our fresh new content, turning family members into camera crews, and using technology we all have in our pockets,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network in a press release. “Ree Drummond and her family are giving viewers a look at what quarantine life is like on the ranch, and what recipes she has been making for her family.”

In each episode, Drummond makes easy comfort food from pantry staples — like taco shells and cheese, melty cheesy toast, and turtle mug cake.

“There are many bloopers and awkward moments,” Drummond said on her Instagram stories where she announced the project on Monday.

The Food Network star shared a few funny clips from filming with her followers. “I don’t know how, but we actually made a whole show!” she captioned the first video in which she takes a bite of the turtle mug cake. Lots of giggles can be heard in the background as something is flung across the room. “My children are throwing things at me now. They’re so precious,” jokes Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home special episodes premiere Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m. on Food Network.