The Hosts of The Chew React to the Cooking Show Being Canceled After Seven Seasons

The hosts of The Chew are speaking out after ABC announced on Wednesday that the daytime cooking show will end its seven-season run in September.
Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon and Carla Hall shared their reactions on social media after the network revealed Good Morning America has been expanded to three hours and will take over the afternoon slot for The Chew.
The Emmy Award-winning show, which premiered in 2011, has featured the three hosts since its inception plus Daphne Oz, who announced her departure last August, and Mario Batali, who was fired from the show in December following allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Kelly posted his thoughts on Facebook, telling fans there will likely be more details to come on tomorrow’s episode.
“Thank you for all your kind messages. Yes, The Chew was canceled. Huge bummer, but that’s the TV biz,” he writes. “Michael, Carla and I will truly miss making you laugh and inspiring you to try new things every day. We’re gonna finish out the rest of this season with as much enthusiasm as we can muster! I’m sure we’ll talk about it on tomorrow’s show. Again, thank you from the bottom of my ❤.”
Symon also shared his reaction on Facebook, writing: “As you may have heard by now we found out today this is our final season of The Chew … I just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you…it has been an amazing run and we are all looking forward to new fun things!…xoxo…MS.”
Hall, who told PEOPLE in April that they had to “raise the energy” on the show after there were only three of them left, posted her thoughts on Instagram, calling the experience “an amazing ride.”
“I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on @abcthechew,” she says. “It has truly been an amazing ride. I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward!”
As a longtime friend to Batali, Hall revealed that she still speaks with him to check in. “He’s doing all the good work that he was doing before, and being reflective,” she says. “He’s such a good guy and all the other work that he’s done. He says he’s working on stuff, you know, as we all are. No one is perfect. We have challenges.”
On Monday, it was revealed that Batali is being investigated by the NYPD for two sexual assault allegations.
In a statement Batali tells PEOPLE: “I vehemently deny any allegations of sexual assault. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions. I am not attempting a professional comeback. My only focus is finding a personal path forward where I can continue in my charitable endeavors – helping the underprivileged and those in need.”
Sources tell PEOPLE that the cancellation is completely independent from the criminal investigation against Batali, saying “it was a business decision.”
“While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet. For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney|ABC Television, in a statement. “We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”