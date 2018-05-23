The Hosts of The Chew React to the Cooking Show Being Canceled After Seven Seasons

The hosts of The Chew are speaking out after ABC announced on Wednesday that the daytime cooking show will end its seven-season run in September.

Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon and Carla Hall shared their reactions on social media after the network revealed Good Morning America has been expanded to three hours and will take over the afternoon slot for The Chew.

The Emmy Award-winning show, which premiered in 2011, has featured the three hosts since its inception plus Daphne Oz, who announced her departure last August, and Mario Batali, who was fired from the show in December following allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Kelly posted his thoughts on Facebook, telling fans there will likely be more details to come on tomorrow’s episode.

“Thank you for all your kind messages. Yes, The Chew was canceled. Huge bummer, but that’s the TV biz,” he writes. “Michael, Carla and I will truly miss making you laugh and inspiring you to try new things every day. We’re gonna finish out the rest of this season with as much enthusiasm as we can muster! I’m sure we’ll talk about it on tomorrow’s show. Again, thank you from the bottom of my ❤.”

Symon also shared his reaction on Facebook, writing: “As you may have heard by now we found out today this is our final season of The Chew … I just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you…it has been an amazing run and we are all looking forward to new fun things!…xoxo…MS.”

