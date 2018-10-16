The Chew Cohosts Are Having a Live Reunion—Here's How to Watch

A Chew reunion is coming to a computer or smartphone near you.

Carla Hall, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly announced on Monday that they will be getting together for a mini version of their hit daytime cooking show on Facebook and Instagram on Monday, Oct. 22. The trio will even go live on the social media platforms at their usual time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

“I. Just. Can’t. Wait,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Yay! Join us for a bite, a drink and a craft.”

“It’s TRUE and I am SO EXCITED,” Hall reposted the announcement with the hashtag #reunitedanditfeelssogood.

Symon added that they will be “cooking, chatting, making cocktails” and chatting about Hall’s new book, Soul Food.

The news comes four months after The Chew was cancelled following seven years on air. Over the course of 1,500 episodes, the hosts shared more than 6,000 recipes with viewers.

In June, while reflecting on their time together to PEOPLE, the trio all agreed that what they’d miss most would be each other. “I will miss the fact that a workday is nonstop laughs, from the moment you walk in at seven o’clock in the morning until we leave at two o’clock,” said Kelly. “Seven hours of laughing all day. That’s all we do.”

There have been a few off-camera reunions among them since the ending of the show. Symon and Hall got together for an end-of-summer feast in August, and the two also went pumpkin picking last month.