Here's What to Expect from The Chew During Its Final Months on Air

The Chew may not have been picked up for an eighth season, but you haven’t seen the last of the daytime cooking show just yet.

On Thursday’s episode, the show’s three remaining cohosts, Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon and Carla Hall, responded to the news that Good Morning America has been expanded to three hours and will take over the afternoon slot for The Chew.

“The mood is a little sad around here to be honest with you,” Kelly said. “There is a lot of people who work really hard on this show and really believe in this show and we’re all going to miss this show very, very much.”

The fashion consultant went on to clarify what the schedule of the show will be like while it is still on the air. Because of Memorial Day, the episodes from May 28 through June 1 will be repeats. Then the cohosts will then return for two more weeks to shoot new episodes, Kelly said.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

“Our last tape day is June 14 so our last show sorta will be the 14th or 15th and then we have summer shows that we pre-taped in advance,” continued Kelly.

Symon jumped into to say that their last day of shooting on June 14 “could get a little crazy.”

“You totally need to watch that show!” added Hall.

The pre-taped new segments will air until June 28, followed by more repeat episodes throughout the remainder of the summer.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

The Emmy Award-winning show, which premiered in 2011, has featured the three hosts since its inception plus Daphne Oz, who announced her departure last August, and Mario Batali, who was fired from the show in December following allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

In a statement Batali tells PEOPLE: “I vehemently deny any allegations of sexual assault. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions. I am not attempting a professional comeback. My only focus is finding a personal path forward where I can continue in my charitable endeavors – helping the underprivileged and those in need.”

Sources tell PEOPLE that the cancellation is completely independent from the criminal investigation against Batali, saying “it was a business decision.”

“While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet. For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney|ABC Television, in a statement. “We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”