The Cheez-It & Wine Box Has Returned After Selling Out in Minutes Last Summer
This year's version got a makeover
Wine and cheese pairings don't have to be super fancy to be great, and Cheez-It is here to prove it with this limited-edition box.
For the second year, Cheez-It and House Wine have partnered to create a wine and cheese box just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day on July 25. This year's box features white cheddar Cheez-Its paired with House Wine's crisp rosé wine — no corkscrew required. Last year's box featured cheddar Cheez-Its with House Wine's original red blend, and it sold out in just minutes.
“Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing,” said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It in a press release.
RELATED: Prepare Your Picnic Baskets! You Can Now Buy a Box That's One-Part Wine, One-Part Cheez-Its
If rosé isn't your jam, Cheez-It also shared a list of pairings for any of your favorite wines, whether it be Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon.
"We’ve seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season," said Hal Landvoigt, winemaker at House Wine. "For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar.”
If this collaboration speaks to you, mark your calendar — this year's box will be available for $29.99 starting at 2 p.m. EST. on July 23 at OrginalHouseWine.com only while supplies last.