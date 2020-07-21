The Cheez-It & Wine Box Has Returned After Selling Out in Minutes Last Summer

Wine and cheese pairings don't have to be super fancy to be great, and Cheez-It is here to prove it with this limited-edition box.

For the second year, Cheez-It and House Wine have partnered to create a wine and cheese box just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day on July 25. This year's box features white cheddar Cheez-Its paired with House Wine's crisp rosé wine — no corkscrew required. Last year's box featured cheddar Cheez-Its with House Wine's original red blend, and it sold out in just minutes.

“Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing,” said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It in a press release.

If rosé isn't your jam, Cheez-It also shared a list of pairings for any of your favorite wines, whether it be Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon.

Image zoom Kellogg's & House Wine

"We’ve seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season," said Hal Landvoigt, winemaker at House Wine. "For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar.”