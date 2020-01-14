The Cheesecake Factory Is Releasing a Line of Ice Cream Pints in 7 Different Flavors

Image zoom Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has clearly been listening to our prayers because they’re officially releasing a line of cheesecake ice cream with seven (!) different flavors.

The chain partnered with Wells Enterprises, Inc., a Le Mars, Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer, to release frozen pints, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The ice creams, made with sour cream and their signature cream cheese blend, come in flavors modeled after their famous slices like birthday cake, chocolate, and cookies and cream.

Each one will be packaged in a 14-oz. carton for a suggested retail price of $4.99. According to a press release, they will be available nationwide in the frozen aisle of grocery stores by March.

This is an extension of the company’s at-home line, which already includes whole cheesecakes, slices, cupcakes, their brown bread, and more.

The full list of flavors includes:

Birthday Cake : premium cake flavored cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, cake pieces, swirls of icing and candy sprinkles

: premium cake flavored cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, cake pieces, swirls of icing and candy sprinkles Chocolate : premium chocolate cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and rich chocolate fudge swirls

: premium chocolate cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and rich chocolate fudge swirls Cookies & Cream : premium cookies & cream cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and chocolate cookie swirls

: premium cookies & cream cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and chocolate cookie swirls Key Lime : premium key lime cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls

: premium key lime cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls Original : premium cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls

: premium cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls Salted Caramel : premium caramel cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, sea salt caramel and graham swirls

: premium caramel cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, sea salt caramel and graham swirls Strawberry: premium strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, strawberry and graham swirls

The Cheesecake Factory has maintained a cult-like following for its desserts and impossibly long menu, and even has a number of celebrity fans. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted dining there two nights in a row in August with daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, while they were in Dayton, Ohio for West’s Sunday Services. They shared the chain’s Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake (now available in ice cream form!).

