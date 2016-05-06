WATCH: The Body Coach Joe Wicks Shares How You Can Get Lean in 15 Minutes

Joe Wicks is taking the stress out of weight loss.

Known as “the body coach,” the U.K. based fitness star – who has racked up 1 million followers on Instagram – is famous for posting 15-second videos of meals that you can make in 15 minutes or less.

The author of Lean in 15: 15 Minute Meals and Workouts to Keep You Lean and Healthy, sat down with PEOPLE Now to talk about his new book and his best time-saving tricks.

But first, how does he come up with all those genius recipes? “I’m not a trained chef. “I’ve just gone along and seen what’s in the cupboard, seen what’s in the fridge and [think], what can I put together?” says Wicks. “That’s the thing, my recipes are so simple so even if you are a really basic cook you can follow Lean in 15.”

As for his signature yelling in the videos, he says: “When I started the 15 second video, I realized the more humor I put in it, the more engagement and follows and shares I got. People don’t like monotone, boring.”

And the strategy is working for Wicks, who also shares 15 minute workouts on Instagram. “If you’re really busy like we all are, you can do 15, 20 minutes of really high intensity exercise,” Wick explains. “I call it ‘HIIT cardio’ and it’s great because you can burn double the calories in half the time because of the after-burn effect – you’re burning calories throughout the day. Make it really tough, really, really hardcore; you really got to go for it. The more intense the workout the more the calorie burn is going to be.”

So what’s his number-one weight loss tip? “Planning and prepping,” he says. “If you’re really busy you may need to prep your meals a week ahead, put them in the fridge or the freezer. If not, you can just prepare your meals just for work the next day. That one simple thing becomes a habit and therefore you don’t have to grab convenience food or fast food on the go because you’ve already prepared your lunch for work.”