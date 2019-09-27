The Best Pie in Every State and Washington, D.C.

HOW WE CHOOSE
For our 51 winners, we worked with Eater and its regional bureaus to choose the best-tasting pies, giving special weight to those with regionally inspired recipes and locally sourced ingredients.
ALABAMA
1317 Main St, Greensboro
The sweet, handmade Bourbon Pecan — one of the top sellers at this beloved pie shop founded on “community and conversation” — is shipped to farmers’ markets throughout the state.
ALASKA
13550 E Main St, Talkeetna
Hikers fuel up with a hearty breakfast and a slice of Blackberry pie at this bakery, which sits inside a hostel and roadside inn on the way to Denali, the highest mountain peak in the country.
ARIZONA
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
At their Texas-inspired barbecue joint, Scott and Bekke Holmes’s Smoked Pecan pie is made from Bekke’s grandmother’s secret recipe — and cooked in the smoker for an extra layer of flavor.
ARKANSAS
110 SE A St, Bentonville
The state’s unofficial dessert is Possum pie, and this version has house-made pecan sandies, vanilla-bean cream-cheese frosting, chocolate custard and coconut marshmallow.
CALIFORNIA
10801 W Pico Blvd
The Banana Cream pie at this 72-year-old diner is made daily with ripe bananas, silky custard and soft, billowy cream.
COLORADO
1422 Larimer St, Denver
Once you find the tiny subterranean shop — nestled in the entrance of a speakeasy — choose from one of the three daily pies that are always changing. Caramel Apple is a best bet.
CONNECTICUT
666 Main Ave, Norwalk
Michele Stuart started baking her grandmother’s pies in her ski condo in Vermont before relocating to Connecticut, where her Apple Crumb is a National Pie Championship award winner.
DELAWARE
28635 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach
At this coastal Delaware fish shack, the SoDel Lime pie is a year-round staple, featuring a creamy custard made with lime and orange zest, tequila and elderflower liquor — all piled into a house-made Nilla Wafer-and-coconut crust.
FLORIDA
8625 Florida Mining Blvd, Tampa
Their award-winning Killer Key Lime has a filling made with just egg yolks, condensed milk and lime juice, poured into a graham cracker crust made with brown sugar and butter.
GEORGIA
810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta
The Ol’ Fashioned Sweet Potato pie is a southern classic at this soul-food spot, which was listed in the famous Green Book guide for travel and vacation as a safe place for African-Americans during the civil rights movement.
HAWAII
820 Olowalu Village Rd, Lahaina
It’s worth standing in line for the Pineapple Macadamia Nut, baked in a flaky crust with hints of fresh cherries and topped with locally grown macadamia nuts and a brown sugar cookie crumble.
IDAHO
Trudy’s Kitchen
3876 Highway 21, Idaho City
Size matters at this diner located off a scenic highway in an RV park, where the Chocolate S’mores takes up nearly the entire plate with cream piled six inches high.
ILLINOIS
1618 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
Tart cherries meet sweet apples in this Apple Sour Cherry pie, which is topped with a crunchy oat crumble. Try a pie flight (available on Fridays) if you can’t decide between the many seasonal flavors they offer.
INDIANA
534 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
This homey diner is open only for breakfast and lunch; no matter when you go, try the Blackberry Plum “pop tart.”
IOWA
Crouse Cafe
115 E Salem Ave, Indianola
The succulent Cherry pie from this small hometown diner is consistently named one of the state’s best, thanks to its tender, flaky crust.
KANSAS
10551 Mission Rd, Leawood
Chef Megan Garrelts, who co-owns the restaurant with husband Colby, is a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef 2017-2019 — and her fall Apple pie is not to be missed.
KENTUCKY
726 E Main St, Lexington
The original location opened in the 1930s, about 70 miles away in Maysville, where the Transparent pie — made mostly with butter, cream, sugar and eggs — became widely popular.
LOUISIANA
416 Chartres St, New Orleans
Try Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Sweet Potato Pecan pie — creamy sweet potato filling topped with roasted pecans, served with Chantilly cream.
MAINE
1885 Atlantic Hwy, Waldoboro
The 4-Berry pie at this roadside diner on Route 1 between Portland and Arcadia National Park is bursting with the state’s finest blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries.
MARYLAND
2839 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
Filled with pancake batter and fresh berries, the Blueberry Pancake pie is almost a breakfast entrée — especially when topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
MASSACHUSETTS
450 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
The vegan Lemon Meringue at this vegetarian diner is filled with lemon-and-passion-fruit curd and generously topped with caramelized egg-free meringue. Order a 9-in. pie or, if you don’t feel like sharing, a mini personal pie.
MICHIGAN
8066 Kercheval Ave, Detroit
The signature Salted Maple pie is simplicity at its finest, made with pure maple syrup and topped with flaky sea salt in a crispy crust made with French butter.
MINNESOTA
4501 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis
Women-owned and community-driven, this bakehouse features a seasonal Peach Blueberry pie — ripe peaches gush among tart blueberries all buried under a brown sugar crumble.
MISSISSIPPI
423 Carrollton Ave, Greenwood
Chilled to perfection, the Lemon Icebox pie is made with condensed milk, egg whites and lemon juice set in a graham cracker crust and topped with two inches of fluffy whipped cream.
MISSOURI
2203 S. 39th St, St. Louis
The family-owned bakeshop/cafe/art studio supports local businesses by sourcing ingredients and equipment from the area to make delicious desserts, like the Peaches n’ Cream, available only when peaches are in season.
MONTANA
300 2nd St East, Whitefish
Housed inside a historic building in the center of a resort town in the Rocky Mountains, this spot bakes more than five versions of Huckleberry pie — each made with different fruit options, all raveworthy.
NEBRASKA
100 W. Hendricks St, Eustis
Baked in small batches with fillings from scratch, the Cherry is one of many classic pies frozen with a flavor seal that are sent to grocers all over the Midwest and can also be shipped directly to you to bake at home.
NEVADA
Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
The Creole restaurant in the MGM Grand serves chef Emeril Lagasse’s rich and velvety Banana Cream pie with caramel drizzles and chocolate shavings. The crust, which has bananas mashed into the graham crackers, is a standout feature.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
171 Kelley St, Manchester
A vintage recipe from the 1970s, the Grasshopper is a no-bake pie made with crème de menthe and chilled for a refreshing minty flavor.
NEW JERSEY
401 Centre St, Beach Haven
Get transported to the ’50s at this old-school beach diner, where the No Name pie with coconut, pecans and chocolate chips tastes, well, righteous.
NEW MEXICO
58 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe
At a snack bar in the back of a general store, the Frito pie comes as a single serve bag of corn chips smothered with chilli, cheese and onions.
NEW YORK
61 Delancey St, New York
Pull up a stool at the retro counter and ask for a slice of the Almond Chess pie, an amaretto-flavored take on the southern classic with a bottom layer of chocolate ganache and toasted almonds on top.
NORTH CAROLINA
426 S McDowell St, Raleigh
The Tomato pie from chef Ashley Christensen, who won the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef, gets its kick from buttermilk cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard and thyme.
NORTH DAKOTA
101 Maiden Ln, Tower City
Big-rig drivers take a break at all hours at this warm and welcoming truck stop,where the fresh Apple pie gives travelers a boost before they get back on the road.
OHIO
8533 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
The legendary Ohio ice cream maker puts nearly 2 lbs. of its popular Black Raspberry Chip ice cream in a chocolate shell and tops it with bittersweet chocolate before freezing.
OKLAHOMA
1711 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City
The traditional buttermilk pie gets an upgrade — the bestselling Bird Dog Buttermilk has just a hint of fruit, thanks to the smooth splash of Bird Dog Blackberry whiskey.
OREGON
5202 N Albina Ave, Portland
The marionberry — a special type of blackberry — was bred in Oregon, so it’s no surprise that the tart, juicy and sweet Marion Berry pie is a favorite at this shop.
PENNSYLVANIA
1838 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
Chef Sam Jacobson grew up in England, which inspired his British pie and mash shop in Philly. Order the Traditional Beef and Onion pie with mashed potatoes and parsley “liquor” (sauce) while watching footie on the telly.
RHODE ISLAND
138 Wayland Ave, Providence
A landmark for more than 80 years, this bakery offers plenty of sweets, but the savory Spinach pie with garlic and olive oil is a local favorite.
SOUTH CAROLINA
120 King St, Charleston
This bustling breakfast restaurant has a 175-year-old antique mill making grits, so absolutely order some — then enjoy the luscious Brown Coconut Cream pie.
SOUTH DAKOTA
19 Mt. Rushmore Rd, Custer
On the way to Mount Rushmore, this restaurant and ice-cream parlor serves the best pie in the Black Hills — the Bumbleberry is chock-full of rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and apples.
TENNESSEE
605 8th Ave S, Nashville
People line up at this red cafeteria for its famous “meat-and-three” platters, finishing off the gutbusting experience with the southern Peach pie.
TEXAS
2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston
At this hip Indian fusion restaurant, end the meal with a Chai pie: sweet tea custard with ground almonds, Parle-G cookie crust, candied cashews and fresh whipped cream.
UTAH
133 N Main St, Heber City
Owner Tehmi Brimhall has dreamed of owning a bakery since the fifth grade and now serves up pies like the Pork Tomatillo with slow-roasted, hand-shredded smoked pork smothered in a salsa verde with blackened corn in a light, cornmeal-dusted crust.