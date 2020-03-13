The Best Pi Day Deals at Chain Restaurants on Saturday — Including Some You Can Have Delivered

Image zoom Getty (2)

Amid growing confusion and fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, we know that it may feel like a strange time to be thinking about food holidays and the deals that come with them. But if you’re like us, you’re also trying to find ways to distract yourselves and carry on with your lives as normally as possible.

Saturday is March 14 (3/14), also known as Pi Day, in honor of the mathematical constant pi (π). And because you still gotta eat, and restaurants and food industry workers need support now more than ever, we’ve put together a list of all the eateries that will have discounts on pi(es) in all forms.

Most of the offers are for delivery deals since many people are practicing social distancing right now, but we’ve included some deals that are available in stores if you’re feeling up to dining out. If you do end up eating at a restaurant, be sure to tip your server well (if you have the means) since it’s likely that they aren’t seeing as much business as usual.

7-Eleven

It’s pi-nally the best day of the year at 7-Eleven (besides 7/11 day in July). To celebrate the holiday, the convenience store chain is offering $3.14 whole pies in-store or delivered to your door through your 7NOW app. Oh, and your first three deliveries after downloading the app are free — just make sure you tip your deliveryman. If you’re not in the mood for an entire pie, you can opt for a single 50-cent slice with your 7Rewards app on March 14 only.

&pizza

The east coast pizza chain is giving customers exactly three minutes and 14 seconds to text #314 to 200-03 at exactly 3:14 p.m. on March 14 for a $3.14 pizza of any style. You’ll only have an hour to redeem the deal, so make sure you’re within close range of an &pizza location when you order. You’ll also have the chance to win $314 in free pizza through the brand’s social media pages tomorrow, so keep an eye out.

California Pizza Kitchen

You can get $3.14 off the price of your total order from the pizza chain on all original and classic pizzas of any size through the Perks section on the Grubhub app or website.

BJ’s Brewhouse

Customers who dine at BJ’s tomorrow can get mini one-topping pizzas for only $3.14 on Pi Day. If you’d rather get your pie delivered, you can receive $3.14 off any size deep-dish pizza, Tavern Cut pizza, or gluten-free thin-crust pizza via Grubhub.

Blaze Pizza

The pizza chain is hosting its seventh annual Pi Day celebration on March 14 and offering $3.14 whole pizzas exclusively on their app. This special deal will “unlock” at 3:14 p.m. local time and can be used at any time on March 14. Guests who redeem the Pi Day app reward can also get $3.14 off a large shareable pizza available any time from March 15 through March 31.

Bojangles

Treat yourself to three of the Southern chain‘s sweet potato pies for only $3.14 on March 14.

Boston Market

Buy one chicken pot pie and get one free at Boston Market in honor of Pi Day. Oh, and the pies have Pi symbols baked into the crust. Just print out the coupon on Boston Market’s website, or show it on your phone.

DiGiorno

Check out the pizza chain’s Twitter profile on March 14 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m and reply to its Pi Day tweet explaining what makes your favorite pizza, along with the hashtags #sweepstakes and #NationalPiDay. Three lucky winners will be chosen to receive 14 VIP coupons for free pizza.

The Fresh Market

The supermarket chain is offering $3.14 off their apple and cherry pies, as well as their chicken pot pies, on March 14 only.

Hungry Howie’s

Friday through Sunday, March 15, you can get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchase using the code PIDAY. The offer applies to the pizza chain‘s carryout deals only.

Papa John’s

Buy a large pizza at regular price and get a large, one-topping pizza for $3.14 all day long on March 14 at the chain restaurant.

Pizza Hut

You can take $3.14 off your order of any popular pizza or “Create Your Own” pizza of any size at Pizza Hut through Grubhub.

Sbarro

Order Sbarro through the Grubhub app or website and get $3.14 off orders of $20 or more.

Slice

Slice is offering new users $5 off their first Slice app order of $15 or more using the code PIDAYPIE at checkout. The offer can be used throughout the month, but it must first be redeemed on March 14.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.