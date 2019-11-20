The Best New Holiday Foods to Snack on This Season

From gingerbread eggnog to festive Kit Kats, there's plenty of delicious reasons to get into the holiday spirit
By Morgan Raum
By Morgan Raum
November 20, 2019

Halo Top

Halo Top (2)

The low-calorie ice cream brand released two winter seasonal flavors that are available until the end of December. Chocolate Peppermint Crunch is vegan and dairy-free, only 320 calories per pint, and is loaded with red peppermint candy pieces and a rich peppermint chocolate base. Gingerbread House, a returning favorite, is filled with ginger cookie bites and rich swirls of icing. It’s also only 360 calories per pint.

Buy it! Gingerbread House and Chocolate Peppermint Crunch, halotop.com

 

Candy Cane Milano

Pepperidge Farm released a limited edition Candy Cane Milano for the Christmas season and it’s the perfect holiday treat. You can find it at national retailers until December 31. 

Buy it! Candy Cane Milano, $4, Target

Reddi-Wip Santa Cans

Reddi Wip

Limited edition Santa-themed Reddi-Wip cans will liven up any dessert table — no Pinterest-worthy decorating skills required. Find them for $3 in stores now.

Holiday Hershey's Kisses

These are the most versatile addition to holiday stockings — with ten new flavors, from hot cocoa to peppermint, there’s a Kiss for everyone.

Buy it! Hershey’s Hot Cocoa Kisses, $8, amazon.com

Starbucks Holiday Line-Up

Starbucks

Starbucks is celebrating with their holiday line-up of at-home brews and bottled coffees, available in grocery stores across the United States. Items include the classic Holiday Blend K-Cup Packs, new Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Packs, Peppermint Mocha Latte K-Cup Packs, and more.

Buy it! Starbucks Holiday Bundle, $17, amazon.com

Dark Chocolate & Peppermint and White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps

Pretzel Crisps have gotten a holiday makeover in the form of rich, real dark chocolate and creamy white chocolate flavored coating. Both the Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate flavors are sprinkled with refreshing peppermint candy pieces, and the sweet and salty combo is the best treat you could wish for this holiday season. 

Buy it! Pretzel Crisps Dark Chocolate, $3, Target

Reese's Holiday Lights

The peanut butter creme-filled eggs look just like the old-school lights used to decorate the tree, but they’re definitely a little tastier. Each package comes with four peanut butter eggs wrapped in decorative foil, similar to the eggs they release for Easter.

Buy it! Reese’s Holiday Lights, $5, walgreens.com

Duncan Hines Hot Chocolate Cake

Duncan Hines

The Chocolate Lover’s Hot Chocolate Cake is the perfect size for one. Try adding different toppings for some personalized fun.

Buy it! Duncan Hines Hot Chocolate Cake, $2.50, amazon.com

Boomchickapop Kettle Corn

BOOMCHICKAPOP

We’re always in the mood for kettle corn, but now we have even more of a reason to eat it. Boomchickapop Kettle Corn released four new holiday kettle corn flavors including White Chocolate & Peppermint, Frosted Sugar Cookie, and Hot Cocoa Marshmallow. 

Buy it! Angie’s Boomchickapop Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Flavored Kettle Corn, $3, Instacart

 

Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures

The seasonal chocolate wafers are not only infused with warm flavors, but they also come in adorable green packaging made to look like elves.

Buy it! Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures, $5, Walgreens 

Murray's Cheeseboard Kits

Murray's

If you’re a cheese-lover, you’re going to love the holiday cheese board kits at Murray’s Cheese. While they’re all a little different, the usual kit will include a mini Brie and charcuterie favories like smoky salami, salty olives, crisp dried mandarins, and a hearty helping of crackers and honey. The kits provide an easy assembly process, so you’ll be shocked and proud at the looks of your professional-grade cheese board. 

Buy it! Cheese 101 Board, $90, murrayscheese.com

MillerCoors Steel Reserve Alloy Series

MillerCoors released a Steel Reserve Alloy Series with snarky sayings on the cans in reference to uncomfortable situations people find themselves in during Christmas break back home. Sayings include “When you get asked why you’re single for the 3rd year in a row” and “When your uncle wants to talk politics.” Find the SRAS cans in convenience stores for a limited time only.

Swiss Miss Holiday Tins

Swiss Miss

These metallic tins are an elegant — and delicious —stocking stuffer. The four options come with six packets of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, marshmallow or French vanilla so everyone can warm up with a cup after opening presents. They cost $10 at Costco.

Gingerbread Brownie Brittle

Sheila G's

We just can’t get enough of this gingerbread-flavored Brownie Brittle. The holiday treat is the perfect afternoon snack or dessert and you can get it in bulk on the Brownie Brittle website.

Buy it! Gingerbread Brownie Brittle, $45 (for 12 pack), browniebrittle.com 

Hershey's Dipped Pretzels White Crème

Hershey's

We’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, so we’re really thankful for these white crème bite-size pretzels. They’re also decorated with sprinkles for a special kick.

Buy it! Hershey’s Dipped Pretzels White Crème, $5, instacart.com

Borden Dairy Gingerbread Eggnog

The Fresh Market

If you’ve ever wondered what gingerbread flavored eggnog would taste like, here’s your chance. Borden Dairy’s Gingerbread Eggnog is here just in time for holiday celebrations, so check it out in your dairy aisle now through Dec. 31.

Mrs. Butter-worth's “Mrs. Claus”

Mrs. Butter-worths

Mrs. Butter-worth’s is dressing up for the holidays and turning into Mrs. Claus for a limited time — and she is so cute! Find the special holiday package for only $4 for the rest of the holiday season.

 

