The Best New Holiday Foods to Snack on This Season

If you’re a cheese-lover, you’re going to love the holiday cheese board kits at Murray’s Cheese. While they’re all a little different, the usual kit will include a mini Brie and charcuterie favories like smoky salami, salty olives, crisp dried mandarins, and a hearty helping of crackers and honey. The kits provide an easy assembly process, so you’ll be shocked and proud at the looks of your professional-grade cheese board.

Buy it! Cheese 101 Board, $90, murrayscheese.com