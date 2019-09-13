M&M Halloween Cocoa Crisp
These new M&M’s have a crispy, chocolatey interior! Plus, an assortment of red, orange and brown candy coatings will surely get you in the Halloween spirit.
Buy it! $3.19; target.com
Peanut Butter Spooky Eyeballs
Another on-theme version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, formed in the shape of a half-circle and packaged to resemble veiny orange eyeballs.
Buy it! $5.95; candywarehouse.com
Halloween Assortment Skull Bull
This Hershey x Addams Family collaboration is the secret to a stress-free Halloween. If you don’t have time to pass out candy all night, display this Reeses and Hershey-filled skull on your front porch with a “Please Take One” sign.
Buy it! $21.90; amazon.com
SweeTarts Skulls and Bones
Classic SweeTarts just got a gothic makeover, complete with jet-black packaging and skull and bone-shaped candies.
Buy it! $4.80; candywarehouse.com
Oreo Halloween Orange Colored Creme Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
Much less scary than the other Halloween season alternative: pumpkin spice-flavored Oreos.
Buy it! $4.39; target.com
Werther's Original Halloween Caramel Apple Soft Caramel
The same bite-sized caramel candies you know and love with a hint of green apple tang.
Buy it! $3.99; target.com
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies
Creme-filled cookies with a Fall flavor twist!
Buy it! $4.79; target.com
Reese's Halloween Outrageous Pieces Snack Size Candy
Jam-packed with individual Reeses pieces, this milk chocolate, caramel and peanut butter combination is — well, outrageous!
Buy it! $3.59; target.com
Jelly Belly Candy Corn Ice Cream Cones
Although you might not guess by looking at them, these tiny ice cream cones are actually candy corns in creamy flavors: mint chip, vanilla, chocolate, orange sherbet and strawberry.
Buy it! $79.50 for a 10 lb. case; candywarehouse.com
Welche's Halloween Fruit Snacks
Limited-edition, mixed fruit-flavored gummies in the shape of bats, witches, ghosts, haunted castles and pumpkins — spooky yet fruity!
Buy it! $4.49 for a 28-count box; walmart.com
Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid Popping Candy
Sold in bulk and individually packaged, this scary berry flavored Fun Dip is a convenient — and delicious — option for trick-or-treaters.
Buy it! $24 per pack; dollartree.com
Reese’s White Ghosts Halloween Snack Size Peanut Butter Cups
Basically just a white chocolate covered Reeses adorably disguised as a ghost.
Buy it! $2.78; walmart.com
Dove Chocolates Mixed Harvest Premium Halloween
This Halloween-themed package features a mix of dark chocolates, milk chocolates and caramel chocolates. Individually wrapped in fall foils, these sweet treats make for a festive counter-top display.
Buy it! $9.99; target.com
Halloween Orange Kit Kat Snack Size Candy Bars
Not only are these Kit Kat’s candy bars decked out in Halloween orange, they’re also white chocolate flavored!
Buy it! $7.50; candywarehouse.com