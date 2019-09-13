The Best Halloween Candies to Stock Up on Right Now

By Hanna Flanagan
September 13, 2019 05:03 PM

M&M Halloween Cocoa Crisp

These new M&M’s have a crispy, chocolatey interior! Plus, an assortment of red, orange and brown candy coatings will surely get you in the Halloween spirit. 

Buy it! $3.19; target.com

Peanut Butter Spooky Eyeballs  

Another on-theme version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, formed in the shape of a half-circle and packaged to resemble veiny orange eyeballs. 

Buy it! $5.95; candywarehouse.com

Halloween Assortment Skull Bull

This Hershey x Addams Family collaboration is the secret to a stress-free Halloween. If you don’t have time to pass out candy all night, display this Reeses and Hershey-filled skull on your front porch with a “Please Take One” sign. 

Buy it! $21.90; amazon.com 

SweeTarts Skulls and Bones

Classic SweeTarts just got a gothic makeover, complete with jet-black packaging and skull and bone-shaped candies. 

Buy it! $4.80; candywarehouse.com

Oreo Halloween Orange Colored Creme Chocolate Sandwich Cookies 

Much less scary than the other Halloween season alternative: pumpkin spice-flavored Oreos.

Buy it! $4.39; target.com

Werther's Original Halloween Caramel Apple Soft Caramel

The same bite-sized caramel candies you know and love with a hint of green apple tang.

Buy it! $3.99; target.com

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies  

Creme-filled cookies with a Fall flavor twist!

Buy it! $4.79; target.com

 

Reese's Halloween Outrageous Pieces Snack Size Candy

Jam-packed with individual Reeses pieces, this milk chocolate, caramel and peanut butter combination is — well, outrageous

Buy it! $3.59; target.com

Jelly Belly Candy Corn Ice Cream Cones

Although you might not guess by looking at them, these tiny ice cream cones are actually candy corns in creamy flavors: mint chip, vanilla, chocolate, orange sherbet and strawberry. 

Buy it! $79.50 for a 10 lb. case; candywarehouse.com

Welche's Halloween Fruit Snacks 

Limited-edition, mixed fruit-flavored gummies in the shape of bats, witches, ghosts, haunted castles and pumpkins — spooky yet fruity!

Buy it! $4.49 for a 28-count box; walmart.com

Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid Popping Candy

Sold in bulk and individually packaged, this scary berry flavored Fun Dip is a convenient — and delicious — option for trick-or-treaters.

Buy it! $24 per pack; dollartree.com

Reese’s White Ghosts Halloween Snack Size Peanut Butter Cups

Basically just a white chocolate covered Reeses adorably disguised as a ghost. 

Buy it! $2.78; walmart.com

Dove Chocolates Mixed Harvest Premium Halloween

This Halloween-themed package features a mix of dark chocolates, milk chocolates and caramel chocolates. Individually wrapped in fall foils, these sweet treats make for a festive counter-top display. 

Buy it! $9.99; target.com

Halloween Orange Kit Kat Snack Size Candy Bars 

Not only are these Kit Kat’s candy bars decked out in Halloween orange, they’re also white chocolate flavored!

Buy it! $7.50; candywarehouse.com

