The Best (and Worst) Tiger King-Themed Desserts from the #NailedItChallenge

We’re all trying to find new ways to entertain ourselves during social distancing, and what better way than to partake in Nailed It‘s weekly social media challenge?

The Netflix baking competition show’s hosts Jacques Torres and Nicole Byer announced in a Twitter post last week the #naileditchallenge, in which fans are encourage to recreate a “bake” every Friday with whatever food, objects, toys, or candy they may have lying around the house.

Last week’s challenge was the first round, and the hosts instructed home bakers to replicate a baby tiger wearing a crown — also known as a “tiger king” — in a nod to Netflix’s hit seven-part docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness that dropped on March 20. “It’s your turn to fail all the way to the top,” Torres said in the announcement. “Fake it till you make it, let’s do this!” Byer added.

“We want to interact with our beloved fans and inspire them to create, innovate and celebrate their own baking masterpieces (or disasters),” reads a press release for the challenge. “All designs big and small and even baked or unbaked are welcome. This is a celebration of the fans by the fans – and hopefully a fun way to get moving in the kitchen.”

In the end, the results are exactly what you would expect from ordinary people at home attempting to replicate a professionally made cake using ingredients like soda cans, baby carrots, pancake mix, and even Rice Krispies. Most of the results are hilariously bad (that’s the point, right?) however, some of them are pretty impressive. Keep scrolling for some of our favorites.

So revolutionary…so bold, and so…so brilliant!

You dropped your crown, KING.

In the words of Lady Gaga: Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference.

“I think there is beauty in everything. What ‘normal’ people perceive as ugly, I can usually see something of beauty in it.” — Alexander McQueen

Tiger king? Who needs him when you can have an entire royal tiger family instead?

We’d never dare wake a sleeping tiger king—especially when he looks this cute.

This one is too hard to describe in words. We’ll leave it at that.

Pretzels for the crown? Genius.

We demand to know what that is. Really though, please tell us.

Interesting, very interesting indeed …

Definitely better than anything we could make. He’s even wearing a real crown.

“I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect, they are much more interesting.” — Marc Jacobs

Honestly, this belongs in the Louvre.

We will never look at salmon quite the same.

Nailed It will be going live on Friday, April 10 at 9 a.m. EST with their second #naileditcompetition theme. They posted a hint on Thursday via Twitter: “The only word that comes to mind is BURSTING!”

Keep an eye out on theirInstagram and Twitter accounts for the final reveal tomorrow.