The Beauty and the Beast Bar at Walt Disney World Is Now Open—See Inside!

Walt Disney World‘s much-buzzed-about new hot spot is finally open for business.

After months of anticipation, the Enchanted Rose—a Beauty and the Beast-themed bar and lounge at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa—welcomed guests for the first time on Monday.

While not necessarily an in-your-face homage to the film, the new spot is separated into four distinct areas, each with certain touches that tie together the theme. There is the main bar, which “takes its inspiration from Belle’s flowing ball gown,” according to a press release, and is illuminated by a dramatic chandelier that serves as the centerpiece; a formal library with “classical baroque designs and French furnishings inspired by Belle”; a garden room that “draws its inspiration from the enchanted forest surrounding Beast’s castle”; and an outdoor patio inspired by Beast’s garden terrace.

Specialty cocktails are the star of the menu, with an extensive list that includes two that are shaken tableside and a section dedicated to martinis. There are also three non-alcoholic mocktail options.

The food is limited to eight different small plates, including crab and gnochetti gratin, truffle fries, short rib sliders, and white sturgeon caviar that goes for $95. If you’re heading there and want to know what to order, our friends at Disney Food Blog already have a full review of all the food and cocktails!

The new spot is located on the second floor of the Grand Floridian, a luxury on-property resort one monorail stop away from the Magic Kingdom, and has replaced Mizner’s Lounge.

While the Enchanted Rose is accessible to anyone (even those that don’t have a park ticket), park-goers in the Magic Kingdom can get an even more immersive Beauty and the Beast-themed dining experience at Be Our Guest, which is a replica of Beast’s castle and features an elegant, multi-course dinner menu along with a photo opp with Beast himself.