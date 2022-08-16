'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri Shoots Down Hopes for a Sydney/Carmy Romance: 'I Don't Think So'

Is a romance for Carmy and Sydney coming in the second season of The Bear? Star Ayo Edebiri says "no chef!"

The actress, 26 — who plays Sydney on the hit FX series — opened up about the possibility of love between her character and Jeremy Allen White's character in a recent interview, shooting down fan hopes that the two will get together.

"I don't want to rain on anybody's parade, but I don't think so. I don't think so. And Jeremy has said this, too," she told TVLine at the HCA TV Awards, referencing White's remarks during an interview with W Magazine.

"I hope for Sydney's sake that's not going to be explored in later seasons. I just love their relationship [as it is]: the amount of respect they have for one another, and that they have a shared history, even if it's not together," White, 31, said last month.

Matt Dinerstein/FX

"They've been through similar traumas and they really see one another. To add romance or sexuality would monkey up what I enjoy about their relationship," he continued.

Speaking to TVLine about "the sexiest relationship" on the hit series, Edebiri joked that it "is between Marcus (Lionel Boyce) and the donuts. So I'm rooting for that, I'm rooting for Lionel and the donuts."

The first eight episodes of The Bear were released in June, with the breakout series garnering a sophomore season a month later, per TVLine.

White, who is best known as bad-boy-turned-head-of-household Lip on Shameless, instantly became a favorite as fans lusted after him on the series, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

"It's been pretty wild the way it's connected with so many people," he told PEOPLE of his heartthrob status earlier this month.

As for what his actress wife Addison Timlin thinks, White said with a laugh, "I don't know. I think we're both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I'm not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I mostly use it for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does as well. So I think that's a good thing."