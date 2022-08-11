'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Brings Her Suitors on a Cheese-Filled Group Date

In next week's episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel invites four men to compete in a hilarious competition

By
Published on August 11, 2022 11:00 AM

Rachel Recchia's love of cheese knows no bounds!

In the above sneak peek of Monday's episode, The Bachelorette Season 19 star and four suitors enjoy a group date in Edam, a town in the Netherlands known for its world-renowned cheese.

Recchia, along with Tino, Tyler, Ethan and Aven, visit Edam's iconic cheese market, and the men hoist giant wheels of the cheese on their shirtless backs in a strongest man challenge.

"I'm pretty lactose intolerant," Ethan hilariously shares in a confessional. "But Rachel loves cheese, so therefore, I love cheese."

As she watches the competition, Rachel confesses, "This is definitely my favorite group date so far. I want a strong man, and I have four today."

"Rachel's worth any test," Tino says. "If I have to smell like cheese the rest of the day, I'm willing to do it."

Things may be heating up between the pilot and the general contractor.

In an earlier one-on-one date this season, the potential couple wandered through the rainy streets of Paris, taking plenty of opportunities to make out.

TINO, RACHEL RECCHIA
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

"Kissing Tino in the rain, I feel excited again after a really hard week," Rachel said in an on-camera interview.

"We had such a great connection and today it was just so amazing," she later told Gabby, and admitted in a confessional that she had "strong" feelings for Tino.

"To feel feelings this strong this early on, it's terrifying because I have been through so much rejection in the past, and if Tino does the same thing to me, that would just be 10 times worse," she said.

Rachel and Tino enjoyed drinks at a cathedral and continued getting to know each other. The flight instructor began by recounting to Tino how her last boyfriend thought all pilots cheated and didn't think he'd be able to have a family life with Rachel given her schedule. Tino felt differently.

"Your passion for your career, it lights me up inside because I need somebody who has that kind of devotion," he said.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

