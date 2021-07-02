"We believe some of the nights best remembered are when we can eat, drink and celebrate," says Ben Higgins, who will wed Jessica Clarke this November

The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Enjoys a 'Delicious' Tasting for His Fall Wedding — See the Photos

Ben Higgins is one step closer to being a married man!

The former Bachelor and his fiancée Jessica Clarke enjoyed a recent tasting for their upcoming November wedding.

"We believe some of the nights best remembered are when we can eat, drink and celebrate," says Higgins, 32. "Our hope is that our guests (and us) will have a night of great food and great drinks."

Guests at the nuptials, planned by Fete Nashville, will have a meal by Chef's Market, with dishes specifically chosen by Clarke and Higgins, who got engaged in March 2020 after dating for a year and a half.

Ben Higgins wedding tasting Credit: Steph Sorenson

Ben Higgins wedding tasting Credit: Steph Sorenson

"Their food was delicious," says Higgins. "And their prep and planning bring us peace and comfort knowing everyone who attends will leave full and satisfied."

Some of the dishes they sampled included sliders, a variety of pizzas, flavored popcorns, and adorable desserts like milk and cookies and mini pie pops.

ben higgins wedding tasting Credit: Steph Sorenson

The big day can't come soon enough, according to the groom, who recently opened up to PEOPLE about postponing his wedding due to COVID-19.