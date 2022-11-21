The Best PEOPLE Turkey Recipes to Make for Thanksgiving

01 of 06 Katie Lee Biegel's Barbecue Roast Turkey Victor Protasio "All your guests will be talking about this turkey!" says the cohost of Food Network's The Kitchen. "The sugars in the barbecue sauce caramelize, giving the skin a beautiful golden-brown glow that will look like it came off the cover of a magazine." Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 06 Rachael Ray's Wine-Brined Turkey & Gravy Christopher Testani The celebrity chef and star of the Rachael Ray show loves Tuscan-inspired cuisine because it's about "keeping it simple and letting the food shine on its own." Her Thanksgiving recipe is a great example of that philosophy. Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 06 Ree Drummond's Apple Cider Roast Turkey Hector Manuel Sanchez The Pioneer Woman star's recipe calls for brining your bird in apple cider, brown sugar, orange peels and a few essential herbs and spices. It takes 16 to 24 hours but the juicy result makes the extra prep time so worth it. Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 06 Curtis Stone's Creole Roast Turkey and Gravy Victor Protasio "Keeping the holidays simple and stress-free is important," says the Michelin-starred TV chef. "I love this recipe because it's no-fuss but has a flavorful twist with the creole-spiced gravy." Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 06 Ayesha Curry's Roast Jerk Turkey Victor Protasio "I developed this recipe with my mom as a way to introduce people to Caribbean food in a gentler way," says the lifestyle expert and founder of the quarterly Sweet July magazine. Get the recipe HERE.