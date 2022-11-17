Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole

In Gaby Dalkin's new Take It Easy cookbook, she shares an "oh-so creamy, rich and delicious" spin on a classic holiday dish. "Think of it as an alternative to the old-school green bean casserole but with way more flavor!"

"With its melty brie and crispy breadcrumbs smothered over Brussels sprouts, it's honestly the side that your holiday table has been missing," adds the food blogger, "or any weeknight, really."

Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, plus more for greasing baking dish

3 cups thinly sliced yellow onions, (from 2 medium onions)

2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

3 Tbsp. water

2 lbs. brussels sprouts, ends trimmed

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. lemon zest plus 3 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)

6 oz. Parmesan cheese, freshly grated (about 3 cups), divided

1 (8-oz.) firm Brie cheese round, sliced into ¼ in. strips

1 cup fresh bread crumbs

1. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium high, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Reduce heat to medium low, and add onions and 1½ teaspoons of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are caramelized, about 45 minutes, adding 1 tablespoon of the water every 15 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, and set aside to cool.

2. Preheat oven to 400°. Grease a 13x9-inch baking dish with butter.

3. Bring a stockpot of salted water to a boil. Prepare an ice water bath. Cook brussels sprouts in boiling water for 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer sprouts immediately to ice water bath until cool to the touch, 3 to 5 minutes.

4. Transfer sprouts to a large kitchen towel, pat well to dry, and slice in half lengthwise. Stir together sprout halves, cream, black pepper, lemon zest and lemon juice, 2½ cups of the Parmesan and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl to combine. Fold in caramelized onions. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Top evenly with slices of Brie, bread crumbs and remaining ½ cup Parmesan.

5. Bake in preheated oven until liquid is bubbling and surface is a deep golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Serves: 8

Active time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Quick tip! Make fresh bread crumbs by tearing stale, day-old bread into pieces, and pulsing in a food processor until fine crumbs form.