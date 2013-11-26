Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Some Thanksgiving recipes are meant to butter you up; others take the road less buttered.

No matter what combo of rich and light dishes you prefer at your feast, you’ve got options. Piece together your perfect menu with traditional Turkey Day dishes from our sister site MyRecipes and slimmed-down versions from Cooking Light‘s new cookbook, Lighten Up, America: Favorite American Foods Make Guilt-Free. No matter which you choose, they’ll all leave you feeling full, happy and satisfied!

Both of these yummy stuffing recipes are packed with Italian sausage and apples, but the light version (on right) does not include butter and uses less meat to pare each serving down to just 180 calories and less than 6 grams of fat.

Click HERE for the classic recipe, and HERE for the low-cal version.

Cooking Light’s sweet potato casserole (on right) does not have any processed sugar, lowering each ½-cup serving to about 200 calories—but the marshmallow topping still makes every bite sweet and ooey-gooey. Or go for the full dose of brown sugar and crunchy corn flake topping (on left)!

Click HERE for the classic recipe, and HERE for the low-cal version.

Both pies pack vitamin-rich pumpkin! The lightened-up slice (on right) uses skim milk instead of heavy cream to slash fat and calories, while the decadent version (on left) has a crumbly, homemade gingersnap crust.

Click HERE for the classic recipe, and HERE for the low-cal version.

Take a bite and you won’t be able to tell that the lightened-up corn pudding (on right) is made with skim milk and reduced-fat cheese to reduce its calorie count to 178. But if you’re from a family of dairy purists, you better go for the classic corn pudding (on left), rich with extra-sharp cheddar.

Click HERE for the classic recipe, and HERE for the low-cal version.

If you’re looking for the king of decadent mashed potatoes, the traditional recipe (on left) includes heavy cream, sour cream and butter. (Yum!) The trimmed-up taters (on right) get most of their savory flavor from spices—salt, pepper and fresh chives—to cut each ½-cup serving down to just 115 calories and 4 fat grams.

Click HERE for the classic recipe, and HERE for the low-cal version.