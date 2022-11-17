The Best PEOPLE Pie Recipes to Make for Thanksgiving

01 of 13 Pecan Pie with Sweet-and-Spicy Candied Nuts Victor Protasio Jaynelle St. Jean, owner of PieTisserie bakery in Oakland, candies her pecans for this pie in a mixture of cinnamon, sugar and cayenne pepper. The spice brings a "hint of heat," says St. Jean, "which makes topping with a dollop of whipped cream all the more satisfying!"

Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 13 Pumpkin Pretzel Pie Hector Manuel Sanchez Who needs fancy decorating skills when you can top your pie with toasted pretzel crumbs? The salty-sweet result is a showstopping end to your meal. Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 13 Frozen Mud Pie Victor Protasio No, not every pie has to be warm and fresh out of the oven. This one from California-based lifestyle guru Nathan Turner is layered with Oreo crust, coffee ice cream and espresso whipped cream. Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 13 Honey Chess Pie Victor Protasio Chef Josh Habiger puts his spin on the classic southern dessert — and it couldn't be easier. Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 13 Chocolate-Pecan Galette Victor Protasio Yes, technically this is a galette — but it has all the same wonderful qualities as a pie, you just don't need to own a pie dish to make it. A sheet pan is where the magic happens. "Chocolate and pecans go together, sure," says Cathy Barrow, of this dessert from her When Pies Fly cookbook, "but add a touch of bourbon and the combination soars to the flavor stratosphere." Get the recipe HERE.

06 of 13 Chocolate Hazelnut Crostata Dana Gallagher With only 15 minutes of prep time, Marc Murphy's Italian dessert can be the last thing on your dinner to-do list. Get the recipe HERE.

07 of 13 Blueberry Crumble Pie Dana Gallagher Buttermilk oat crumble is what your fruit pies have been missing all along and we have Cronut creator Dominique Ansel to thank for it. Get the recipe HERE.

08 of 13 Maple Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Pie Dana Gallagher Anne Burrell combines the best of both pies for a unique spin on a holiday classic. Get the recipe HERE.

09 of 13 Cocoa Pecan Pie Dana Gallagher Alex Guarnaschelli recommends topping her pie with unsweetened whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa to balance out the sweet flavor. Get the recipe HERE.

10 of 13 Cherry Blueberry Pie If a fruit crisp and a pie got together, this would their love child. Food Network stars Jeff and Audrey Dunham call it a "super addicting" dessert. Get the recipe HERE.

11 of 13 Devil's Food Chocolate Oasis Pie Greg Dupree Even if you're not a pie lover, the addition of a moist Oreo crust and fresh strawberries is enough to convert any hater. Get the recipe HERE.

12 of 13 Double Apple Pie Dana Gallagher Nancy Fuller's classic dessert is overflowing with fresh apple and has a fun optional twist: cheese! "My dad always said that apple pie without cheese is like a kiss without a squeeze," says the judge of Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship. Get the recipe HERE.