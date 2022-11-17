The Best PEOPLE Pie Recipes to Make for Thanksgiving

From twists to classics, there's a pie for everyone at your holiday table

By People Staff
Published on November 17, 2022 11:53 AM
Pecan Pie with Sweet-and-Spicy Candied Nuts

Victor Protasio

Jaynelle St. Jean, owner of PieTisserie bakery in Oakland, candies her pecans for this pie in a mixture of cinnamon, sugar and cayenne pepper. The spice brings a "hint of heat," says St. Jean, "which makes topping with a dollop of whipped cream all the more satisfying!"
Get the recipe HERE.

Pumpkin Pretzel Pie

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Who needs fancy decorating skills when you can top your pie with toasted pretzel crumbs? The salty-sweet result is a showstopping end to your meal.

Get the recipe HERE.

Frozen Mud Pie

Victor Protasio

No, not every pie has to be warm and fresh out of the oven. This one from California-based lifestyle guru Nathan Turner is layered with Oreo crust, coffee ice cream and espresso whipped cream.

Get the recipe HERE.

Honey Chess Pie

Victor Protasio

Chef Josh Habiger puts his spin on the classic southern dessert — and it couldn't be easier.

Get the recipe HERE.

Chocolate-Pecan Galette

Victor Protasio

Yes, technically this is a galette — but it has all the same wonderful qualities as a pie, you just don't need to own a pie dish to make it. A sheet pan is where the magic happens. "Chocolate and pecans go together, sure," says Cathy Barrow, of this dessert from her When Pies Fly cookbook, "but add a touch of bourbon and the combination soars to the flavor stratosphere."

Get the recipe HERE.

Chocolate Hazelnut Crostata

Dana Gallagher

With only 15 minutes of prep time, Marc Murphy's Italian dessert can be the last thing on your dinner to-do list.

Get the recipe HERE.

Blueberry Crumble Pie

Dana Gallagher

Buttermilk oat crumble is what your fruit pies have been missing all along and we have Cronut creator Dominique Ansel to thank for it.

Get the recipe HERE.

Maple Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Pie

Dana Gallagher

Anne Burrell combines the best of both pies for a unique spin on a holiday classic.

Get the recipe HERE.

Cocoa Pecan Pie

Dana Gallagher

Alex Guarnaschelli recommends topping her pie with unsweetened whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa to balance out the sweet flavor.

Get the recipe HERE.

Cherry Blueberry Pie

If a fruit crisp and a pie got together, this would their love child. Food Network stars Jeff and Audrey Dunham call it a "super addicting" dessert.

Get the recipe HERE.

Devil's Food Chocolate Oasis Pie

Greg Dupree

Even if you're not a pie lover, the addition of a moist Oreo crust and fresh strawberries is enough to convert any hater.

Get the recipe HERE.

Double Apple Pie

Dana Gallagher

Nancy Fuller's classic dessert is overflowing with fresh apple and has a fun optional twist: cheese! "My dad always said that apple pie without cheese is like a kiss without a squeeze," says the judge of Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship.

Get the recipe HERE.

Mini Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Shay Spence

These adorable individual apple pies are made in the apple — yes, you read that correctly. Simply hollow out the core, sauté it in brown sugar and butter, add it back in to the apple and wrap it all up in pie dough.

Get the recipe HERE.

