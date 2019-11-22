Build Your Thanksgiving Menu with These Food & Cocktail Recipes from Your Favorite Celebs

Leave the star of your Thanksgiving meal to chef Guarnaschelli and her no-basting-required turkey recipe. If you’re also a bit of a newbie in the kitchen, discover a new way to use a cheesecloth. The thin piece of cotton, primarily used to make cheese, will help prevent the top skin of your turkey from burning and will also help slow down the cooking process, so you end up with tender, juicy pieces of meat.

1 (14- to 16-lb.) fresh or frozen turkey

4½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

2¼ tsp. black pepper, divided

1 (18×12-in.) piece cheesecloth

½ cup (4 oz.) salted butter, melted

½ cup dry sherry

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

7 cups lower-sodium chicken stock

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Remove giblets and neck from turkey; reserve neck. (Discard giblets, or reserve for another use.) Place turkey on a flat surface, and season inside cavity with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper; sprinkle outside with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Tie the legs closed with a strong piece of kitchen twine or string by wrapping it around the drumsticks and pulling them together. Transfer turkey to a roasting pan fitted with a rack.

2. Soak the cheesecloth in the butter. Brush any remaining butter on top of the bird, and cover the turkey breast with the cheesecloth to prevent the top skin from burning.

3. Place the pan in the center of the oven. Roast 1 hour and 45 minutes. Remove the pan, and discard the cheesecloth. Return the pan to the oven, and roast until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 165°, about 30 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, place the neck and chicken stock in a saucepan, and bring to a gentle simmer over medium high. Let simmer until reduced by about half, about 30 minutes.

5. Remove turkey from the oven, and transfer to a flat surface. Let rest 20 to 30 minutes before carving.

6. While turkey rests, place the pan over the burners of the stove. Stir in the sherry and mustard, and heat over low. Scrape the bottom of the pan to loosen drippings and browned bits. Cook until sherry reduces almost completely, about 4 minutes.

7. Pour simmering stock through a fine-mesh strainer into pan mixture; discard neck. Increase heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in vinegar and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Carve the turkey, and arrange on a platter. Serve with gravy.

Serves: 12 to 14

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 3 hours