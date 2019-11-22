Build Your Thanksgiving Menu with These Food & Cocktail Recipes from Your Favorite Celebs

Alex Guarnaschelli’s Butter-Roasted Turkey with Sherry-Dijon Gravy
Leave the star of your Thanksgiving meal to chef Guarnaschelli and her no-basting-required turkey recipe. If you’re also a bit of a newbie in the kitchen, discover a new way to use a cheesecloth. The thin piece of cotton, primarily used to make cheese, will help prevent the top skin of your turkey from burning and will also help slow down the cooking process, so you end up with tender, juicy pieces of meat.
1 (14- to 16-lb.) fresh or frozen turkey
4½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
2¼ tsp. black pepper, divided
1 (18×12-in.) piece cheesecloth
½ cup (4 oz.) salted butter, melted
½ cup dry sherry
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
7 cups lower-sodium chicken stock
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Remove giblets and neck from turkey; reserve neck. (Discard giblets, or reserve for another use.) Place turkey on a flat surface, and season inside cavity with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper; sprinkle outside with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Tie the legs closed with a strong piece of kitchen twine or string by wrapping it around the drumsticks and pulling them together. Transfer turkey to a roasting pan fitted with a rack.
2. Soak the cheesecloth in the butter. Brush any remaining butter on top of the bird, and cover the turkey breast with the cheesecloth to prevent the top skin from burning.
3. Place the pan in the center of the oven. Roast 1 hour and 45 minutes. Remove the pan, and discard the cheesecloth. Return the pan to the oven, and roast until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 165°, about 30 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, place the neck and chicken stock in a saucepan, and bring to a gentle simmer over medium high. Let simmer until reduced by about half, about 30 minutes.
5. Remove turkey from the oven, and transfer to a flat surface. Let rest 20 to 30 minutes before carving.
6. While turkey rests, place the pan over the burners of the stove. Stir in the sherry and mustard, and heat over low. Scrape the bottom of the pan to loosen drippings and browned bits. Cook until sherry reduces almost completely, about 4 minutes.
7. Pour simmering stock through a fine-mesh strainer into pan mixture; discard neck. Increase heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in vinegar and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Carve the turkey, and arrange on a platter. Serve with gravy.
Serves: 12 to 14
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 3 hours
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Roast Chicken with Lemon-Pepper Rub
Not a fan of turkey? Try the Modern Family star’s mouthwatering take on roasted chicken instead.
1 (4- to 5-lb.) whole chicken, giblets removed
1½ tsp. black pepper
2 Tbsp. lemon zest, plus lemon wedges (from 2 lemons)
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. crushed dried oregano
1 Tbsp. kosher salt, divided
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
2 fennel bulbs, trimmed and quartered
1 medium-size yellow onion, quartered
1 cup chicken broth, plus more if needed during roasting
1. Preheat oven to 300º. Let chicken stand at room temperature 30 to 40 minutes prior to roasting.
2. Stir together pepper and lemon zest in a small bowl. Spread lemon-pepper mixture in an even layer onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until lemon zest is dry but not burnt, about 10 minutes. Transfer lemon-pepper to small bowl, and stir in garlic powder, oregano and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Stir in butter to form a paste.
3. Adjust oven temperature up to 400º. Place chicken in the middle of a small roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet. Place 4 to 5 lemon wedges inside chicken cavity, and sprinkle chicken all over with the remaining 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Rub chicken all over with butter mixture. Truss chicken legs with kitchen string, and tuck wing tips under body.
4. Scatter fennel and onion around chicken; pour chicken broth over vegetables. Bake until juices run clear and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 165º, about 1 hour, 20 minutes. Tent chicken with a piece of aluminum foil if skin begins to burn. Add more chicken stock if the veggies get too dry or bottom of the roasting pan gets dark.
5. Let chicken rest 10 to 15 minutes before carving. Spoon cooking juices on top of carved chicken; serve with roasted fennel and onion.
Serves: 4 to 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Geoffrey Zakarian's Honey-Ginger Glazed Ham
Another alternative (or addition!) to your holiday menu should be the Food Network chef’s delicious ham with a finger-licking, sweet-and-spicy glaze.
1 (8-lb.) fully cooked bone-in spiral-cut ham
½ cup chicken stock
½ cup honey
¼ cup rice vinegar
1 tsp. lime zest plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime)
1 (1-in.) piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
½ tsp. crushed red pepper
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place ham and stock in a shallow roasting pan. Loosely cover with aluminum foil. Bake 1 hour, basting with stock in pan every 20 minutes.
2. Meanwhile stir together honey, vinegar, lime zest and juice, ginger and crushed red pepper in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium; simmer, undisturbed, 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a small bowl; discard solids.
3. Increase oven temperature to 400°. Remove foil from ham; discard foil. Brush honey glaze all over ham (reserve remaining glaze in bowl). Return to oven. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer in thickest portion of meat registers 145°, about 30 minutes, brushing with glaze every 10 minutes. Remove from oven; let rest 10 to 20 minutes.
4. Transfer ham to a serving platter. Serve alongside remaining glaze in bowl.
Serves: 12
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Curtis Stone’s Sausage & Fig Stuffing
Get playful with this side dish by adding hunks of sausage and dried figs to your traditional stuffing. The host of Field Trip with Curtis Stone told PEOPLE, “The dried figs play beautifully with the saltiness of the sausage while the sage flavor brings everything together.”
2 (1-lb.) Italian bread loaves, torn into about 1½-in. pieces
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
½ tsp. kosher salt
2 Tbsp., plus 4 tsp. chopped fresh sage, divided
1 lb. mild Italian sausage, cut into ½-in. cubes
8 Tbsp. (4 oz.) unsalted butter, divided
4 large shallots, finely chopped
6 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 cups (10 oz.) dried Turkish figs, cut into small cubes
⅓ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
¼ tsp. black pepper
2 cups lower-sodium chicken stock
4 large eggs
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Working in batches, process bread pieces in a food processor until consistency of coarse breadcrumbs, about 1 minute per batch. Spread bread crumbs evenly over 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle bread crumbs evenly with 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle evenly with salt and 4 teaspoons sage; toss to coat. Bake until lightly toasted, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. (Do not turn off oven.)
2. While bread crumbs toast, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium-size heavy saucepan over medium high. Add sausage; cook, stirring often, until sausage is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove sausage. Add 7 tablespoons butter to saucepan; melt over medium low. Add shallots and garlic; cook, stirring often, until shallots are tender, about 8 minutes. Add figs and remaining 2 tablespoons sage; cook, stirring often, 3 minutes.
3. Toss together toasted bread crumbs, fig mixture, sausage, parsley and pepper in a large bowl until combined.
4. Whisk together stock and eggs in a medium bowl until combined. Fold stock mixture into bread-crumb mixture.
5. Grease a 13×9-inch baking dish with remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Spoon stuffing mixture into dish. Bake until stuffing is heated through, golden and crisp on top, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes.
Serves: 10
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Rachael Ray's Creamed Spinach with Taleggio
Take a page out of the star’s new cookbook Rachael Ray 50 and try this gorgeous green, decadent creamed spinach masterpiece.
2 lbs. large-leaf spinach, stemmed and coarsely chopped (4 bunches)
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
4 garlic cloves, chopped
3 shallots, finely chopped
1 cup heavy cream
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
1 lb. Taleggio, rind trimmed and cheese diced (about 2 cups)
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from ½ lemon)
½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (about 2 oz.)
1. Bring a kettle or medium saucepan of water to a boil. Line a large colander with a large, clean kitchen towel. Fill colander with spinach leaves and pour boiling water over the spinach to wilt the leaves. When cool enough to handle, wrap up and twist the towel to wring out all excess liquid. Finely chop the drained spinach. (If you don’t have a very large colander, do this in batches.)
2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Then add the butter. When the butter foams, add the garlic and shallots, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly or until the shallots soften. Add the cream, and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Melt in the Taleggio. Add the lemon juice and Parmigiano-Reggiano, stirring until melted. Add the spinach to the sauce, and serve immediately.
Serves: 8
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Tia Mowry’s Garlic Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Go for some added sweetness this year with the actress’ tasty twist on classic mashed potatoes.
5 lbs. sweet potatoes
2 small garlic heads, about 2½ in. in diameter
1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted butter
¾ cups heavy cream, warmed
2 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. ground nutmeg
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
3 cooked bacon slices, chopped
¼ cup chopped, toasted pecans
Sage leaves
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Wash and dry potatoes, pierce with a fork several times, and place on baking sheet. Cut off tops of garlic heads; wrap in foil.
2. Bake potatoes until very tender, 1 hour, 10 minutes to 1½ hours, adding garlic the last 45 minutes of baking, baking garlic until soft. Let both stand until cool enough to handle.
3. Scoop out potato pulp into a large bowl. Discard skins. Squeeze softened garlic out of their skins into bowl.
4. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat, swirling skillet to prevent burning, until butter begins to foam and turns a light brown color, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Reserve 3 tablespoons brown butter for drizzling; add remaining brown butter to bowl with potatoes.
5. Add cream, salt, nutmeg and cayenne to bowl with potato mixture. Beat with a hand mixer on medium speed until potatoes are smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to serving bowl.
6. Sprinkle with bacon and pecans, and drizzle with reserved brown butter. Garnish with sage leaves.
Serves: 8
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Bobby Flay's Cranberry & Grapefruit Sauce
Drop that canned cranberry sauce this instant and opt for fresh (or frozen) cranberries and grapefruit juice, thanks to this grill master’s rendition of the Thanksgiving staple.
2 Tbsp. canola oil
1 small red onion, finely diced
2 Tbsp. finely grated fresh ginger (from 1 [6-in.] piece ginger)
2 tsp. finely grated orange zest, plus 1 cup fresh juice (from 2 oranges), divided
1 cup fresh grapefruit juice (from 2 grapefruits)
1 cup cane sugar, plus more to taste
1 lb. fresh or frozen cranberries, divided
2 Tbsp. Campari
2 (14-oz.) grapefruits, segmented
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1. Heat oil in a medium-size saucepan over medium. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft, about 4 minutes. Add orange juice, grapefruit juice and sugar; bring to a boil over high. Boil, undisturbed, until sugar melts and mixture reduces slightly, about 8 minutes. (If desired, add additional sugar to taste.)
2. Stir in half of the cranberries; cook over high, stirring occasionally, until berries pop and break down and mixture begins to thicken, about 10 minutes. Add Campari and remaining berries; cook, stirring occasionally, just until berries pop, about 5 minutes.
3. Remove from heat; stir in grapefruit segments, orange zest, salt and pepper. Transfer to a heatproof bowl; stir in parsley. Let cool to room temperature.
Serves: 8
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Jill Winger's One-Pot Macaroni & Cheese
One pot? No problem. The Prairie Homestead Cookbook author has a fool-proof way to get cheesy mac and cheese on the table in just 15 minutes.
16 oz. uncooked mini shells pasta
¼ cup unsalted butter
¾ cup whole milk
¾ cup sour cream
1¼ tsp. fine sea salt
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. paprika
½ tsp. chili powder
¼ tsp. black pepper
8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
1. Cook pasta in boiling salted water in a large saucepan according to package directions for al dente (tender but firm). Remove pasta from saucepan, and drain.
2. Add butter and milk to saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted and milk is warm, about 3 minutes. Return pasta to pan; stir in sour cream, salt, mustard, paprika, chili powder and pepper.
3. Add cheese, a handful at a time, and cook, stirring after each addition, until all cheese is melted and smooth.
Serves: 4
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Mike Price's Roasted Delicata Squash with Apples & Kale
The chef of Market Table in N.Y.C. claims his holiday dish “has all the best flavors of fall in one recipe.”
2 medium delicata squash, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into ½-in.-thick slices
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. black pepper
2 cups baby kale, roughly chopped
1½ cups thinly sliced Honeycrisp apple (from 1 large apple)
½ cup chopped roasted pistachios
2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar
1 oz. pecorino Romano cheese, shaved
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Coat squash pieces evenly with 2 tablespoons olive oil, and place in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in oven until tender and just starting to char around edges, 15 to 20 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, combine kale, apple and pistachios in a bowl. Drizzle with vinegar and 2 tablespoons olive oil; toss to coat.
3. Remove squash from oven, and place on a platter. Top with kale mixture and shaved cheese.
Serves: 6
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Carla Hall's Green Bean Salad with Pickled Onions
Enjoy a nice crunch when you bite into this fresh salad. The crisp texture provides a nice break from other softer, heavier parts of your meal. Additionally, the chef and author of Carla Hall’s Soul Food says, “There’s no need to smother fresh beans with tons of gravy.”
1 large red onion, halved and very thinly sliced
1 fresh habañero chile, unseeded and halved lengthwise
1 fresh or dried bay leaf
½ cup apple-cider vinegar
1 tsp. granulated sugar
1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
1½ lb. fresh green beans, trimmed
1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 fresh small hot chile (such as Thai chile), unseeded and very thinly sliced
1. Place onion, halved habañero chile, and bay leaf in a quart-size jar. Add vinegar, sugar and ½ teaspoon salt; cover jar tightly, and shake well. (Onion mixture will not be covered in liquid at first but over time will soften and become immersed.) Refrigerate at least 4 hours (shaking jar once every hour) or up to 1 week (shaking jar once every day).
2. Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil over high. Prepare an ice bath: Fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Working in batches, add beans to boiling water; cook until tendercrisp, about 5 minutes. Remove beans using a slotted spoon; plunge into ice bath for 2 minutes. Transfer beans to paper towels, and pat dry. Transfer beans to a large bowl.
3. Add oil, black pepper, 2 teaspoons onion pickling liquid and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beans in bowl. Toss to coat; transfer to a large platter. Sprinkle with ½ cup pickled onion slices and hot chile slices. Refrigerate leftover pickled onion slices in an airtight container up to 1 week.
Serves: 8
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 4 hours, 35 minutes (includes pickling time)
Quick Tip! Make it faster: Shake sugar, salt and vinegar in a jar until dissolved. Add onion, habañero and bay leaf. Cover and let sit on the counter for 1 hour, shaking every 15 minutes
Antoni Porowski's Caesar Salad with Almond Vinaigrette
“I truly love a classic Caesar salad,” the food expert on Queer Eye told PEOPLE. “I reinterpreted it in a way that took out the guilt but still maintained that creamy consistency. It’s funny, I keep having to reassure people that there’s no cheese in it!”
2 (6-oz.) bunches kale, stemmed and thinly sliced
1 large heirloom tomato, cut into ¼-in. wedges
1¼ cups sliced toasted almonds, divided
2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. honey
1 Tbsp. chopped shallot (from 1 small shallot)
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 medium garlic clove
1/3 cup olive oil
1. Toss together sliced kale, tomato wedges and 1 cup of the almonds in a large bowl; set aside.
2. Place vinegar, honey, shallot, thyme, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic and remaining ¼ cup almonds in blender; blend until smooth, about 45 seconds to 1 minute. Slowly drizzle in oil, blending until dressing is fully combined. Add almond dressing to kale mixture; toss well to coat.
Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Cathy Barrow’s Chocolate-Pecan Galette
The author of the When Pies Fly cookbook assures anyone who tries her chocolate-pecan galette that the flavor combinations, plus a touch of bourbon, will soar through the tastebud stratosphere.
½ (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts
All-purpose flour, for work surface
1½ cups pecans
¼ cup packed light-brown sugar
2 Tbsp. cream cheese, softened
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
2 large eggs
2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) bourbon
¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided
3 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped (about ½ cup)
1 Tbsp. cool water
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Let piecrust stand at room temperature according to package directions. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Roll out piecrust in a 12-inch round on a lightly floured work surface; place on prepared baking sheet. Cover and chill until ready to use.
3. Scatter pecans evenly on a separate baking sheet. Toast in oven until aromatic, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let cool 20 minutes. Roughly chop.
4. Beat brown sugar, cream cheese and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until thick and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add 1 egg; beat until smooth. Stir in maple syrup, bourbon and ½ teaspoon salt. Fold in pecans and chocolate using a stiff spatula.
5. Remove dough round from refrigerator. Pile pecan mixture onto center of the round, leaving a 3-inch border. Lift the outside edges of dough, and pull up and slightly over the filling, leaving center of galette exposed. Work your way around the galette, folding or twisting the dough up and over on itself and forming a series of pleats. Whisk together cool water and remaining egg and ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Brush over crust. Chill for 45 minutes.
6. Meanwhile, place an inverted baking sheet on middle oven rack, and preheat oven to 400°.
7. Slide the baking pan with the galette on top of the hot pan in the oven. Bake until filling is set and crust is deeply browned, 20 to 30 minutes, covering with aluminum foil after 20 minutes to prevent over-browning if needed. Remove from oven; let cool slightly before serving, about 30 minutes.
Serves: 8
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 2 hours (includes chilling)
Sam Mason’s Pumpkin Pretzel Pie
If sweet and salty is your favorite mix of flavor, the owner of Oddfellows Ice Cream Co.’s unique pie recipe will end up being a family favorite.
½ 14.1-oz. pkg. refrigerated pie crusts
2½ cups canned pumpkin (from 2 15-oz. cans)
2½ Tbsp. sweetened condensed milk
½ tsp. baking soda
¾ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup packed dark brown sugar
½ tsp. salt
1 cup whole milk
½ cup evaporated milk
4 large eggs
4 oz. salted thin pretzel sticks (about 2 cups)
Vanilla ice cream
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Fit pie crust into a 9½-inch deep-dish pie pan.
2. Beat pumpkin, condensed milk and baking soda with an electric mixer on low speed until blended. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar and salt; beat 2 minutes. Add whole milk, evaporated milk and eggs; beat on low until eggs are incorporated, about 5 minutes. Pour mixture into prepared pie crust.
3. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350° and bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool completely, about 2 hours.
4. Preheat oven to 275°. Place pretzels in a 1-gallon ziplock bag. Seal bag. Using a rolling pin, crush pretzels into coarse crumbs. Pour pretzel crumbs through a fine wire-mesh strainer; discard any pretzel dust.
5. Spread pretzel crumbs on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until toasted, about 10 minutes.
6. Top pumpkin pie with toasted pretzel crumbs. Slice pie, and serve with vanilla ice cream.
Serves: 8
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes, plus cooling
Anne Burrell’s Maple Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Pie
The cohost of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America has elevated the holiday classic to taste even more heavenly.
1 medium sweet potato
1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree
¾ cup heavy cream
¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar
2 large eggs
¼ cup pure maple syrup
½ tsp. cinnamon
Pinch nutmeg
Pinch allspice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 9-in. store-bought refrigerated pie dough
1. Preheat the oven to 375˚. Roast the sweet potato on a baking sheet lined with foil for 40 to 45 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, peel and puree the roasted potato in a food processor.
2. In a large bowl, combine the potato puree, pumpkin puree, cream, brown sugar, eggs, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and vanilla, and mix well to combine.
3. Place the pie dough into a 9-in. pie tin. Transfer the sweet potato mixture to the crust and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the filling is set. Let cool for 2 hours before serving.
Makes: One 9-in. pie
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Cocktails à la Wolfgang Puck
Originally crafted to serve at award show viewing parties, the famed chef’s refreshing creations will also be a big hit during the holidays. Any four of these drink options below are sure to get the party started.
Red Carpet Sparkler
Pour 4 oz. (½ cup) chilled brut champagne into a coupe glass or flute
Top with 2½ Tbsp. cranberry juice
Garnish with cranberries
Original Champagne Cocktail
Put 1 sugar cube and 2 dashes Angostura bitters in a chilled flute, and fill with 5.5 oz. (2/3 cup) chilled champagne
Garnish with a lemon-peel twist
Kir Royale
Pour 1 Tbsp. crème de cassis liqueur into a Collins glass or flute
Add 5.5 oz. (2/3 cup) chilled champagne
Garnish with raspberries
Aperol Spritz
Fill a wine glass with ice
Pour in 2 oz. (¼ cup) chilled prosecco (dry Italian sparkling wine) and 1 splash seltzer water
Top with 1.5 oz. (3 Tbsp.) Aperol or other bitter orange aperitif
Garnish with an orange slice