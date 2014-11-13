10 Best Affordable Wines for Thanksgiving

Getty

Think of Thanksgiving as a big party where all the flavors—salty, tangy, sweet, tart and more—come out to mingle. This celebration of taste-bud overload makes choosing a vino tricky, since there’s no short, easy answer to the wine-store guy’s inevitable question, “What are you serving it with?”



Get push notifications with news, features and more.

That’s why we asked renowned sommelier and wine educator Kevin Zraly, author of the Windows on the World Complete Course, for his top ten suggestions for Thanksgiving wines that cost less than $20. If you’ve got an eye on your budget, Zraly suggests keeping it simple and leaning towards what he calls “easy-drinking, inexpensive wines from reliable producers.”

RELATED: 20 Wines Under $20 That Taste Way More Expensive

Check out his list, below, and be sure to stock up: When it comes to Thanksgiving fails, running out of wine ranks up there with forgetting to defrost the bird.

REDS

1. Perrin & Fils Cotes du Rhone, France, $13

Zraly describes this flexible-sounding wine, which is an equal blend of Grenache and Syrah, as “a perfect balance of black fruits with spicy overtones.”

BUY IT

2. Banfi Rosso di Montalcino, Italy, $18

This popular classic is proof that a bottle of Tuscan wine doesn’t have to cost more than the turkey. He praises its “intense ruby red color with violet reflections” and calls it “a light-style wine with tremendous character.”

BUY IT

3. Bodegas Alejandro Fernandez Pesquera Tinto Crianza, Spain, $20

“A subtly oaked Tempranillo offering plenty of fruit and intensity with fine tannins,” is how Zraly characterizes this wine from the Ribera del Duero region.

BUY IT

4. Penfolds Koonunga Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz, Australia, $11

A delightfully affordable wine that he calls “medium-bodied in style,” this blend will complement your spread with notes of dark sour cherry, blackberry, and rhubarb.

BUY IT

5. Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir, USA, $20

“Aromas and flavors of strawberries and raspberries are joined by anise and clove notes with mouth-filling intensity,” Zraly says about this born-in-the-USA Pinot.

BUY IT

6. Catena Malbec, Argentina, $19

Guests will surely remember this South American varietal, which is made with Malbec grapes from four different vineyards and has what he calls a “dark fruit character with black cherry aromas and explosive floral aromatics.”

BUY IT

7. Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet Sauvignon, USA, $17

According to Zraly, the “ripe, jammy style of Cabernet” gets an “enhanced richness” from a small amount (10%) of Syrah grapes. Sounds like those two varieties are as well-suited for each other as turkey and stuffing.

BUY IT

RELATED: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Wine Named Best Rosé in the World

WHITES

8. Macon-Villages Jadot Chardonnay, France, $14

This crisp Chardonnay is made without oak, so your guests will taste all that delicious food — not the heavy, perfume-like vanilla essence often found in toastier whites.

BUY IT

9. Casa Lapostolle Sauvignon Blanc, Chile, $11

Sauvignon Blancs are often versatile enough to pair well with several different dishes, and he recommends this affordable Chilean one for its “notes of pear and peach, pleasant roundness and long lasting finish.”

BUY IT

10. Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, $16

“This wine has crisp acidic flavors of tropical fruit with a finish that is fresh, zesty, and lingering,” says Zraly. It sounds like the ideal counterpoint to all those heavy, buttery Thanksgiving flavors.

BUY IT

RELATED: What to Do With Leftover Wine

—Lexi Dwyer

[