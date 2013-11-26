Image zoom

It’s a good problem to have: There’s a lot to eat on Thanksgiving.

You have to start with breakfast, of course, but during the day’s big football games, you’re gonna want a little something to nosh on before moving on to turkey, pie and all of those delicious sides.

So what’s a hungry football fan to do? According to the NFL’s executive chef Marc Payero, just snack on his two starters and you’ll “absolutely” have room for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Of his pasta salad and guacamole (recipes below), the chef—who oversees food services at the NFL League Offices—tells PEOPLE, “They’re fun and easy to make, and they don’t take up much time while you’re in the kitchen making other things.” (Good call!)

Another tip: Go easy on the beer. “It’s kind of heavy, especially for that time of day,” says Payero, who outfits his home with decor from the NFL’s Homegating Collection.”Maybe make a nice cranberry sangria, which is light, and festive and seasonal.”

So whether you’re rooting for the Packers or Lions, Raiders or Cowboys, or Steelers or Ravens at your Thursday “home-gate,” don’t forget to go easy on the snacks—and give thanks for what you have. As Payero says, the best part of Thanksgiving Day football is “sitting and celebrating with family and friends, and just being in that moment together.”

Cheese Tortellini Salad

For pesto dressing:

1 cup fresh basil

2 cloves of garlic

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup pine nuts

Salt and pepper to taste

For salad:

1 lb. package of cheese tortellini (refrigerated)

2 cups sliced ham

2 cups shredded carrots

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. Parmesan cheese

1. To make pesto dressing, combine basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese and nuts in a blender; add olive oil, salt and pepper while blending until smooth.

2. Cook tortellini in slow boiling water, approximately 4 minutes. Drain in colander and rinse with cold water.

3. Place the tortellini, ham and carrots in a large bowl; add pesto and olive oil and mix gently. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over salad before serving.

Chunky Guacamole

3 avocados, peeled and pitted (save 1 pit)

1 lime, juiced

1 tsp. lime zest

½ cup red onion, chopped

½ tbsp. scallions, chopped

3 tbsp. cilantro, chopped

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp. hot sauce (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1. In a medium bowl, smash 2 avocados.

2. On a cutting board, chop the remaining avocado; add to the bowl.

3. Mix in lime juice, lime zest, red onion, scallions, cilantro and tomatoes; add hot sauce if desired.

4. Place the pit into the guacamole and cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. (Note: The pit will keep your guacamole from turning brown.)

5. Serve within a couple of hours of removing from refrigerator, accompanied by chips, flatbread, pita bread “or whatever you have handy,” Peyero suggests.

—Kate Hogan