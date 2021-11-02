9 Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery Services for the Busy Host

For Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes: Sunbasket

Looking to indulge in Thanksgiving food while maintaining a healthy diet? Sunbasket offers a delicious menu with fresh ingredients, like salmon, sun-dried tomatoes and kale, rosemary-roasted carrots, and more. The protein comes from online butcher shop Rastelli's, which only uses sustainably raised beef, poultry, and seafood (meaning no antibiotics, steroids, or added hormones). So, not only will your Thanksgiving dinner look and taste delicious, it'll also be full of foods that are good for your body. For Sunbasket subscribers, these offerings can be accessed on the menu for Nov. 21 if you click "Holiday" on the left side of the menu. For non-members, the Thanksgiving menu items are also available through the Sunbasket Instacart storefront. Pricing starts at $24.99 per side and runs from $34.99 to $78.99 for protein add-ons. The Thanksgiving items can be shipped at any point from the week of November 25 through the week of December 27.

Buy It! Sunbasket Thanksgiving Mains and Sides, $24.99–$78.99 per dish; sunbasket.com