9 Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery Services for the Busy Host
Thanksgiving has almost arrived, which means it's time to break out the stretchy pants because you're in for a feast! Hosting friends and family can be exciting, but it can also create stress. Sometimes, there just aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done — not to mention the growing shortage of Thanksgiving foods in grocery stores. That's why planning ahead this year can help you get through the holiday season unscathed.
Thanksgiving dinner delivery services, like Home Chef and HelloFresh, can ease the stress with simple and satisfying meals you can order ahead of time to be delivered by Thanksgiving week. Many of these services provide fresh ingredients, simple and delicious recipes, and, in some cases, even pre-prepared meals that just need to be heated up. If you do choose to order items early, you can always freeze them to lock in freshness until you're ready to dine.
For Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes: Sunbasket
Looking to indulge in Thanksgiving food while maintaining a healthy diet? Sunbasket offers a delicious menu with fresh ingredients, like salmon, sun-dried tomatoes and kale, rosemary-roasted carrots, and more. The protein comes from online butcher shop Rastelli's, which only uses sustainably raised beef, poultry, and seafood (meaning no antibiotics, steroids, or added hormones). So, not only will your Thanksgiving dinner look and taste delicious, it'll also be full of foods that are good for your body. For Sunbasket subscribers, these offerings can be accessed on the menu for Nov. 21 if you click "Holiday" on the left side of the menu. For non-members, the Thanksgiving menu items are also available through the Sunbasket Instacart storefront. Pricing starts at $24.99 per side and runs from $34.99 to $78.99 for protein add-ons. The Thanksgiving items can be shipped at any point from the week of November 25 through the week of December 27.
Buy It! Sunbasket Thanksgiving Mains and Sides, $24.99–$78.99 per dish; sunbasket.com
For Traditional Thanksgiving Dishes: HelloFresh
HelloFresh is coming back with its annual Thanksgiving Feast box, and you're in for a filling meal. For a classic Thanksgiving spread, treat yourself to the Turkey + Sides Box, featuring a succulent roast turkey with garlic-herb butter and gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, ciabatta stuffing, roasted delicata squash, cranberry sauce with orange and cinnamon, and a warm apple ginger crisp for dessert. This box serves eight to 10 people and costs $169.89, plus an additional $19.89 if you add on the optional cranberry brie crostini appetizer. Hosting a smaller crowd? HelloFresh also offers a Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box for $134.95 that includes the same sides (sans cranberry sauce), but with the addition of a peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin with sherry thyme jus and beef gravy. This box works well for groups of four to six people. Preorders are available through November 18. Note: The turkey will need four days to thaw so factor that in when planning your delivery date (any time between November 16 to the 24). Shipping costs $8.99 for both Thanksgiving dinners and is available anywhere in the U.S.
After preparing a meal for friends and coworkers, E-Commerce Writer Bridget Degnan tells PEOPLE, "HelloFresh's Thanksgiving meal kit is suitable for all cooking levels, offers generous portions, and prevents you from overspending at the grocery store. No, you don't need seven different side dishes."
Buy It! HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box, $16.99–$22.49 per person; hellofresh.com
For Thanksgiving Sides: Home Chef
Serving up to six people, the Home Chef Thanksgiving menu will treat your guests to gourmet sides like brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and maple bacon glaze, cheddar cornbread with jalapeno popper schmear, and roasted sweet potatoes and apples with poached cranberries and pecans. Not convinced? How about white cheddar and sage biscuits with honey butter or loaded mashed potatoes with bacon, cheddar, and green onions? To top it all off, your dessert round could feature a pumpkin cranberry cake with tart candied cranberries or an apple pie crisp with brown butter streusel topping (*begins to salivate*). Menu items start at $49.95. Pre-orders became available on October 15, so don't wait long to get these tasty dishes or they might sell out!
Buy It! Home Chef Thanksgiving Meal Kits, $49.95–$323.64 per shipment; homechef.com
For a Thanksgiving Turkey: Hickory Farms
All of your turkey day dreams will come true with this Hickory Farms premium turkey dinner — on sale for $185 (orig. $220). With enough dishes to serve eight to 12 people, this feast is perfect for a gathering of your closest friends and family. The turkey is paired with staples like brown sugar sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and apple and sausage stuffing, as well as a chocolate pumpkin cheesecake to round out the meal. Bake the sides for 45 to 50 minutes, and keep the cake refrigerated after thawing until ready to serve. Of course, if you're all about the turkey, you can order it as a stand-alone dish for $79.99. These Thanksgiving dishes are shipped the week you place your order, but you may want to order early due to the increasing turkey shortages.
Buy It! Hickory Farms Turkey Dinner, $185 (originally $220); hickoryfarms.com
For a Vegetarian Thanksgiving: Blue Apron
For those who want to indulge in Thanksgiving food without the turkey or ham, Blue Apron features a Thanksgiving vegetarian kit. This meal kit reimagines classic flavors from traditional Thanksgiving fare, such as sweet potato, pumpkin, and butternut squash, in four creative new recipes. The Thanksgiving vegetarian kit includes a butternut squash and spinach risotto with fried sage and walnuts (serves two), four cheese and truffle honey flatbread with mushrooms and kale (serves two), roasted sweet potatoes with walnuts, sage, and brown butter (serves two to four), and a flourless chocolate cake with candied pumpkin seeds and whipped cream (serves nine). Order this one-time package for $67.93 by 12 p.m. ET on November 16 to ensure delivery by November 23. For non-vegetarians, there are also traditional thanksgiving meal kits with all the classic dressings like turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce — the works.
Buy It! Blue Apron Thanksgiving Vegetarian Kit, $67.93; blueapron.com
For a Vegan Thanksgiving: Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot members can celebrate Thanksgiving in style this year with a completely plant-based feast. Bring up to four people together to enjoy a spread of quinoa-stuffed delicata squash with traditional gravy and cranberry sauce, followed by roasted brussels sprouts, rustic ciabatta stuffing, and a pear cranberry crisp for dessert. For $75 per box, you can have this vegan Thanksgiving meal delivered right to your door during the holidays. However, due to high demand and nationwide shipping delays, it's advised to order your Thanksgiving dinner by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 16 to have it delivered on time.
Buy It! Purple Carrot, $75 per box; purplecarrot.com
For Thanksgiving Cocktails: Harry & David
If you want to turn your Thanksgiving dinner into a Thanksgiving party, Harry & David's cocktail mixes can help. With selections like the entertainer's cocktail mix trio, a bloody mary drink mix, and a Moscow mule kit, you can mix up a little spice for both the naughty and the nice. For a little extra pizazz, you can try the bloody mary kit with garnishes, which includes chile lime seasoning, dill pickle hot sauce, garlic dill cornichons, and pitted grilled green olives. And if you don't feel like flexing your mixology muscles, Harry & David also offers an assortment of wines that can be delivered with ease. All beverages can be shipped immediately.
Buy It! Harry & David Thanksgiving Cocktails, $24.99–$49.99; harryanddavid.com
For Thanksgiving Desserts: Goldbelly
If Thanksgiving activates your sweet tooth, you're in for a treat! Goldbelly has a massive assortment of desserts from bakeries and restaurants across the U.S. No matter your guilty pleasure, there is something for everyone on Goldbelly. You could start dessert hour with a sampler of Thanksgiving flavors, like chocolate pumpkin cheesecake, white chocolate, and carrot cake, featured in the mini Thanksgiving jars from Jars by Dani in New York. Or perhaps you want a sweet treat from a celebrity baker or chef, like Duff Goldman's pumpkin spice dream cake or Stephanie Izard's Pie in the Sky cake. If you're a cookie monster, the Thanksgiving dessert box from Cookie Good in Los Angeles should satisfy your craving, but you could also try the Ditch the Pie Thanksgiving giant cookies pack from Big Fat Cookie in Chicago. For pie lovers, Goldbelly offers any kind of pie you can imagine. And if you can't decide between a pie and a cake, the PieCaken from PieCaken Bakeshop in New York is going to blow your mind.
Buy It! Goldbelly Thanksgiving Desserts, $29–$189; goldbelly.com
For Friendsgiving: Williams Sonoma
Thanksgiving is a time of gathering, and what's more fun than creating memories around a table with your friends during a potluck Friendsgiving? Williams Sonoma has a selection of Thanksgiving entrees, sides, and desserts that will create a Friendsgiving spread so good Joey Tribbiani may show up. If you're in charge of the turkey, Williams Sonoma can set you up with an herb-roasted turkey breast that could be sliced up for your meal and then easily used for leftovers. Other hearty dishes to bring to a potluck Friendsgiving include focaccia stuffing, butter chive mashed potatoes, and the classic macaroni and cheese. Alternatively, you could contribute something a little greener like brussels sprouts with bacon or sweeter like cranberry chutney. Of course, if you show up with a classic apple pie, you may just become the MVP of Friendsgiving. Delivery dates depend on the items selected, but for hot commodities like the turkey, it's best to order as soon as possible.
Buy It! Williams-Sonoma Thanksgiving Mains and Sides, $16.95–$99.95; williams-sonoma.com