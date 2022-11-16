Ayesha Nurdjaja's Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad Makes for a Colorful Thanksgiving Salad

"The vibrant colors and delicious flavor make this a showstopper for Thanksgiving!" says Ayesha Nurdjaja, the executive chef of Shuka and Shukette restaurants in New York City. "I also need a salad with texture and a balance of sweet and savory to be interesting. This salad has all of that."

It can easily be customized, too. "Apples can swap for persimmons, walnuts for hazelnuts and feta for blue cheese," she says.

Best of all, the recipe can be utilized for other components of your Thanksgiving dinner spread. Try tossing roasted vegetables in the salad's vinaigrette, suggests Nurdjaja.

Ayesha Nurdjaja's Persimmon, Radicchio and Pomegranate Salad

¾ cup olive oil

½ cup honey

¼ cup pomegranate molasses

½ Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 tsp. kosher salt

4 (6 oz.) heads of radicchio

5 (5 oz.) ripe persimmons

1 cup pomegranate arils (from 2 pomegranates)

2 oz. blue cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup)

½ cup hazelnuts, toasted and crushed

1 bunch chives, chopped

1. Whisk together olive oil, honey, pomegranate molasses, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and salt in a bowl until well-combined and emulsified.

2. Cut heads of radicchio in half lengthwise. Remove cores, and gently separate the leaves. Place in a large bowl.

3. Slice off the persimmon stem, and place cut-side down on a cutting board. Slice each persimmon in half lengthwise, and then slice each half into six wedges. Add to bowl with radicchio. Drizzle with ½ cup of dressing; toss to combine.

4. Arrange radicchio and persimmon on a large platter. Top with pomegranate arils, blue cheese, hazelnuts and chives. Drizzle with more dressing, if desired, and serve.

Serves: 8

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes