Anne Burrell Celebrates Thanksgiving with New Husband and Stepson: 'Sooo Much to Be Thankful for This Year'

Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton certainly have a lot to be thankful for this year!

The Food Network star and her husband celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple on Thursday.

In an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Burell wrote, "Just SOOOOOOO much to be thankful for this year!!! A new home, a wedding, a stepson, great family, great friends, good health, great fans and just so much more!!! I wish everyone a VERY happy Thanksgiving!!! Lots of love to all!!!"

Burrell, 52, posed in the photo alongside Claxton, 50, and his 16-year-old son Javier from a previous marriage.

She then offered fans a glimpse at some of the food the family ate including turkey, pie and some rolls.

Just last month, on Oct. 16, Burrell and Claxton said their "I dos" in a beautiful fall ceremony at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., Burrell's hometown.

"Everything was magical," Burrell told Rachael Ray (who served as a bridesmaid!) on The Rachael Ray Show after the ceremony. "I was like, 'I want the fairy tale! I'm only going to be a bride once!'"

She certainly got her fairy tale, arriving down the aisle in a horse and carriage.

"I don't care about the cheese factor. Every time I mention the horse and carriage Stuart laughs a little bit," Burrell told PEOPLE before the wedding, "and I'm like, 'Alright, whatever. It's my moment and I mean to have it.' "

Burrell's wedding dress was made by Carolina Herrera and was actually the first gown she tried on. "I've loved Carolina Herrera forever because I feel like she knows how to dress real women," she says. "You don't have to be a stick figure, which I'm clearly not, but it still makes you feel beautiful and dreamy."

Claxton, who works in ad sales marketing at Univision, looked dapper in a black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren Purple Label and orange Nike high-tops. "I wanted it to be fun, and have a sense of whimsy," Burrell says of the sneaker choice.

Guests — including stars Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro, and Jenni "J Woww" Farley — were served a menu by caterers from Diamond Catering, a business linked to a local restaurant called The Cider Mill.

"They were gracious to allow me to write the menu," she said on Rachael Ray, noting that they "did an excellent job executing it" on her special day.

The final menu celebrated all the flavors of fall and its seasonal vegetables. For a starter, guests were served a roasted cauliflower steak with cauliflower puree, crispy potato shoestrings with creme fraiche, and caviar. The pasta course was a goat cheese and pumpkin ravioli in a sage butter sauce, with frizzled brussels sprouts leaves, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil. And for the entree, they were gifted a duo plate of braised short ribs with a celery root and parsnip puree, and herb and potato crusted halibut on a bed of spaghetti squash, with Tuscan kale and pistachio pesto.

Dessert was centered around a multi-tiered wedding cake created by Cake Boss's Buddy Valastro.

"We had talked about a carrot cake, and Buddy was like, 'Eh, that's good, but what about a zucchini cake?'" Burrell told PEOPLE. "So we're doing a zucchini cake for one flavor, and then the other flavor is olive oil, lemon, and rosemary."

Burrell and Claxton, who met on the dating app Bumble in 2018, got engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family in Cazenovia.