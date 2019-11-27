Americans Prefer This Type of Meat to Turkey on Thanksgiving, Plus 8 More Staggering Facts About the Holiday

You can share these mind-blowing stats with your family while you enjoy your second helping of food
By Diane J. Cho
November 27, 2019 04:26 PM

1 of 10

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

It’s been 398 years since the very first Thanksgiving took place in 1621. Between the Wampanoag Indians and the pilgrams, more than 100 people attended and ate over a span of 3 days, according to Time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty

55.3 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday, according to Good Morning America.

3 of 10

Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty

46 million turkeys will be served, according to Fortune.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Getty

65 percent of Americans prefer an alternative to turkey, according to WalletHub. Ham has the majority 60 percent vote, while chicken comes in second with 41 percent and then roast beef at 37 percent.

Advertisement

5 of 10

Getty

An average of $186.05 will be spent by Americans in anticipation of the holiday, according to LendEDU.

6 of 10

Getty

Whether or not cranberries make up your favorite side dish, Americans will eat 80 million pounds of the fruit during the holiday, according to AJC.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

There are also 5 places in the United States named after the popular side dish, according to the U.S. Census Bureau:

  • Cranberry Lake CDP, New York
  • Cranberry township, Alleghany County, North Carolina
  • Cranberry township, Avery County, North Carolina
  • Cranberry township, Butler County, Pennsylvania
  • Cranberry township, Venango County, Pennsylvania
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

The average turkey will weigh 30 lbs. and Americans will eat a whopping 1.4 billion lbs. of it this Thanksgiving, according to AJC.

Advertisement

9 of 10

Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post via

$19 million in property loss caused by residential building fires occurs every Thanksgiving, according to WalletHub.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.