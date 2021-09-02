Leah Cohen's Thai Papaya Salad with Shrimp

"This is a great recipe for people who are looking to cook more Thai cuisine," says chef Leah Cohen. "It is a great staple to have in your repertoire because it's light, it's refreshing and it's healthy!"

Cohen recommends adjusting the recipe to your personal taste and skill level. If you have a mandoline with a julienne attachment, "I would use that for the papaya if you aren't confident with your knife skills," says the chef-owner of New York City's Pig & Khao restaurant. "Remember that recipes are guidelines so for this dish I recommend tasting as you go. Add more spice, sweetness or acid in the dressing based on your personal preferences."