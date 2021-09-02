Leah Cohen's Thai Papaya Salad with Shrimp
"This recipe encompasses all the flavors that Thai food has to offer: sweet, salty, spicy, sour and with lots of umami," says the chef-owner of Pig & Khao in New York City and the author of the Lemongrass & Lime cookbook. "It's incredibly versatile, so you can add noodles, pair it with any protein and eat it as a side or a main dish."
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
"This is a great recipe for people who are looking to cook more Thai cuisine," says chef Leah Cohen. "It is a great staple to have in your repertoire because it's light, it's refreshing and it's healthy!"
Cohen recommends adjusting the recipe to your personal taste and skill level. If you have a mandoline with a julienne attachment, "I would use that for the papaya if you aren't confident with your knife skills," says the chef-owner of New York City's Pig & Khao restaurant. "Remember that recipes are guidelines so for this dish I recommend tasting as you go. Add more spice, sweetness or acid in the dressing based on your personal preferences."
"This recipe encompasses all the flavors that Thai food has to offer: sweet, salty, spicy, sour and with lots of umami. It's incredibly versatile, so you can add noodles, pair it with any protein and eat it as a side or a main dish," suggests the Lemongrass & Lime cookbook author.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If you have extra time, use your hands to massage the papaya with the dressing to help it soften, suggests Cohen. "Then let it marinate for 30 minutes so it can absorb all the flavors."