TGI Fridays Offering Delivery Drivers, Couriers and Carriers Free Appetizers
TGI Fridays is showing their APP-reciaiton!
The restaurant chain announced this week that they were saying thanks to delivery drives, couriers, and carriers everywhere by offering them one free appetizer to enjoy.
It's a promo that can be redeemed on Feb. 10. Eligible participants from FedEx, USPS, UPS, DHL, Uber, Grubhub, Postmates, Instacart, and more need only to show up in their uniform and tell their bartender or server, "I work in the deliver business."
They'll be able to receive one of following free apps: Loaded Potato Skins, Green Bean Fries, Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Warm Pretzels, Chips & Salsa, Pan-Seared Pot Stickers, or Spinach & Artichoke Dip.
Speaking of appetizers, TGI Fridays is currently bringing some blasts back from the past with their Remixed and Remastered menu, re-introducing fan-favorite appetizers (and drink and entrées) to hungry customers.
Fans voted on which items they wanted back, and the brand answered in a big way.
Everything from their Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Blackened Cajun Chicken Sandwich to their Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites, Fried Mushrooms, Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pasta, and Oreo Madness Fully Stuffed desserts returned.
Find them, and more, now at participating locations.