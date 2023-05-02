Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala and Usher 'Tried to Stop Her'

Teyana Taylor had a DIY moment at the Met Gala — and not when it came to her fashion.

On Monday, Pusha T shared a hilarious Instagram Story, featuring Taylor's dinner plate at the star-studded event. The 31-year-old multi-hyphenate brought Chik-fil-A chicken tenders and waffle fries paired with what looks like the fast food chain's Hawaiian sauce.

"@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM," Pusha T joked in his post's caption.

In another video, he showed Taylor eating her take-out meal, while Usher laughed in the background. "@usher tried to stop her…🤦🏿‍♂️," he quipped.

Pusha T/Instagram

Underneath the plate of fried food, followers could catch a glimpse of the Met Gala's official menu, which included dishes like salmon, asparagus and pea soup.

This year, the Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Taylor's rendition of it was a Thom Browne dress with a black and white tweed design featuring hip-baring cutouts, built-in gloves, a train, thin black veil and aviator sunglasses for a cool factor.

Pusha T/Instagram

The R&B singer and style superstar didn't exactly wear the easiest dress to walk in and ascend the white staircase for the ultra-exclusive event. Because of the tight-fitting maxi skirt, Taylor couldn't bring her knees up high enough to walk up the steps.

How did she solve this most glamorous of fashion mishaps? A simple jump. Followed by another and another and another.

In a video shared on the TikTok account @alaskacore, Taylor is seen hopping up the stairs before flawlessly and hilariously transitioning into a back-bending pose for the camera.

The user who shared the clip comically added onscreen text that read, "immobile serve [red heart emoji]" and added the caption, "You better jump queen 🦄 #metgala2023."

Late last month, Taylor spoke with PEOPLE at the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, reflecting on how quickly time has been passing by when it comes to her growing family.

"The babies are good. Getting big," Taylor said of Rue Rose, 2, and Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, — whom she shares with husband Iman Shumpert.

She added that Rue Rose is really starting to chat her up. "My youngest is talking too much," Taylor joked. "I can't believe she's a talking two. She is a talking two, for sure!"