Texas Chick-fil-A Holds Special Ceremony for Employees Graduating High School

A Chick-fil-A in Texas made sure to celebrate its store employees graduating from high school during the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled events across the world, including graduation ceremonies meant to celebrate hardworking students and their academic achievements.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, hosted an outdoor ceremony in their parking lot to celebrate their employees, who were high school graduates.

The ceremony was complete with a red carpet, graduation stoles and gift baskets.

"Today was a day we will remember forever! We surprised our seniors with a ceremony to honor their accomplishments! Congratulations to the Class of 2020! You made it! 🎓," the location shared on Facebook, along with photos from the celebration

A video from the ceremony also showed each graduate walking down the red carpet towards the Chick-fil-A mascot dressed in a graduation cap and gown.

"While this may not be how you guys pictured graduation a few years ago, months ago, or even days ago, we wanted to make sure that you guys were celebrated in a way that we could all be here and celebrate you guys for the accomplishment you have made," a store employee said at the start of the ceremony. "We know it took a lot of hard work and determination, so we did not want that to go uncelebrated."

Everyone in attendance wore a face mask and gloves as each graduate walked forward and was presented with the special stole that read "Class of 2020."

Each of the graduates then posed for a photo with the Chick-fil-A mascot after receiving their stole and gift basket.

Many school districts across the country have tried to adapt to the pandemic. Some have hosted drive-in graduations, others have opted for virtual ceremonies or even door-to-door diploma deliveries to celebrate their graduating students.

Families have also come up with creative ways to show their graduates how proud they are of their accomplishments, including drive-by parades and personal ceremonies in their backyards.

Celebrities have also found ways to lift the spirits of the 2020 graduating classes. Earlier this month, NBA star LeBron James hosted a primetime TV special called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, to recognize the more than three million graduating seniors nationwide.