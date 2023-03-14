Tessa Thompson Said She's 'Never' Had a Hamburger 'in My Life', Only Recently Tried an Egg

Hamburgers might be a staple for some, but Tessa Thompson has never tried one.

The Creed III star made the confession while at Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party on Sunday night.

"I've never had a hamburger in my life," she said. A reporter for the outlet asked if she is vegetarian and Thompson said, "No."

"I eat other things, I've just never had a hamburger," said the Passing actress before she joked, "It's the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim."

That wasn't her only confession. She added that she just "recently" tried an egg for the first time, however, she wasn't impressed.

"I had never had one of those. I don't think they're great," she said.

When the reporter mentioned there are lots of ways to enjoy an egg, Thompson said, "That's the problem with them. It's like, pick a lane."

Still, there's one traditional staple that Thompson can't get enough of.

"I love potatoes."

Thompson's remarks come on the heels of the release of Creed III. She starred as Bianca, the wife of famous boxer Adonis Creed (portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, who directed the third installment of the franchise).

She shared in an interview with Refinery29 published earlier this month that she and Jordan "actually" went to couple's therapy together "in character" to prep for their roles in the film, which was released on March 3.

"The line sometimes between character and us get blurred because we bring so much of what we're exploring personally to the characters in general," Thompson, 39, said of attending couple's therapy with Jordan, 36, as their respective characters.

"I'll say it was an early experience in couples therapy for us both [personally], but it was as these characters, which is very weird," she added. "But I think it reminded us of our own personal lives that going to therapy, even when a relationship is good, can be a good thing if you're trying to just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works. It's useful in so many relationships."

While Thompson and Jordan were playing their Creed characters in therapy, she explained that they were "also reflecting on our own relationships. Since we've been making these movies for eight, nine years, we've seen each other through various stages in our own romantic things."

"We know stuff about each other's lives. We shared and talked about it. So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal," she added.