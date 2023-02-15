Teresa Giudice Reacts After Melissa Gorga Revives Their Sprinkle Cookie Feud on 'RHONJ'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and sisters-in-law first fought about the cookies in 2011

By
Published on February 15, 2023 04:37 PM

Teresa Giudice is making things sweet with Melissa Gorga when it comes to their sprinkle-cookie feud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and sisters-in-law have argued on and off-screen for over a decade. But according to Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Giudice, 50, is ready to let go of a fight that stemmed from season 3 when Gorga brought the wrong cookies to her house on Christmas Day.

"She brought me sprinkle cookies. I said to her, 'Melissa, nobody touched the cookies you brought. I threw them in the garbage!" Giudice said in 2011. "You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies.' That's all I said."

The fight was revived on Tuesday's episode of RHONJ when Gorga, who is married to Guidice's brother Joe, brought sprinkle cookies again to a party.

Following the episode, WWHL host Andy Cohen played a game with Giudice called "To Have and To Grudge Hold," where he asked the reality star about various feuds that "pissed [her] off in the past."

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Cohen asked the mother of four, "Can you finally forgive Melissa for not knowing your favorite cookies are pignolis not sprinkle cookies?"

Giudice quickly and simply replied, "Yes."

Cohen followed up and asked, "What was your reaction to her bringing sprinkle cookies today to the party?" And she responded simply, again, saying, "I laughed."

Back in 2011, Gorga addressed the culinary feud in a blog post. "I don't know if she was implying that I'm cheap or she just wanted to be mean," she wrote. "I also don't know if she has now decided that she is Queen Elizabeth!"

Gorga and Giudice have had their share of family drama unfold on the Bravo show, including over Gorga's initial casting on the show in season three.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In December, she told PEOPLE: "Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV. Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back."

"The reason why I still talk about it now, and it's been 10 years, is because it was very traumatic," she added. "I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family. This was my thing. I was excited about it ... and then all of a sudden I get bombarded and ambushed by my family. And it was very sad, because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered."

Speaking to PEOPLE about the situation last week, Gorga said she can't believe Giudice is still dwelling on their casting.

"It's the tale as old as time.... It's as old as the sprinkle cookies at this point, okay?" she said. "This is where I get mind-boggled. It's like, there's no new innovations to this. It's the same story we've told."

Related Articles
Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Give More Air to 'Toxic' Years-Long Feud in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Taglines
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Is Unsure If She'll Resolve Feud with Teresa Giudice: 'How Toxic Can You Let Something Get?'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says She Gave 'RHONJ' Cast Member Rachel Fuda 'A Fair Chance': I Want to 'Put That Out There'
Teresa Giudice on Reconciling with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says 'the Door's Shut' on a Reconciliation with Teresa Giudice: 'I'm Done with the Toxic'
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ' : Melissa Gorga Hits Back at Louie Ruelas' Claim She's an 'Insecure Woman' amid Family Drama
Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Margaret Josephs Defends Melissa and Joe Gorga's 'Devastating' Choice to Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Teresa And Joe Giudice Court Appearance
From 'Housewives' to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Emotional Journey to Separation
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice on Why She Felt 'Sucker-Punched' by Joe and Melissa Gorga: 'I Kept My Mouth Shut for Years'
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Vows to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 After 'Painful' Family Feud Marred Wedding Day