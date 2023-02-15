Teresa Giudice Reacts After Melissa Gorga Revives Their Sprinkle Cookie Feud on 'RHONJ'

Teresa Giudice is making things sweet with Melissa Gorga when it comes to their sprinkle-cookie feud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and sisters-in-law have argued on and off-screen for over a decade. But according to Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Giudice, 50, is ready to let go of a fight that stemmed from season 3 when Gorga brought the wrong cookies to her house on Christmas Day.

"She brought me sprinkle cookies. I said to her, 'Melissa, nobody touched the cookies you brought. I threw them in the garbage!" Giudice said in 2011. "You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies.' That's all I said."

The fight was revived on Tuesday's episode of RHONJ when Gorga, who is married to Guidice's brother Joe, brought sprinkle cookies again to a party.

Following the episode, WWHL host Andy Cohen played a game with Giudice called "To Have and To Grudge Hold," where he asked the reality star about various feuds that "pissed [her] off in the past."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Cohen asked the mother of four, "Can you finally forgive Melissa for not knowing your favorite cookies are pignolis not sprinkle cookies?"

Giudice quickly and simply replied, "Yes."

Cohen followed up and asked, "What was your reaction to her bringing sprinkle cookies today to the party?" And she responded simply, again, saying, "I laughed."

Back in 2011, Gorga addressed the culinary feud in a blog post. "I don't know if she was implying that I'm cheap or she just wanted to be mean," she wrote. "I also don't know if she has now decided that she is Queen Elizabeth!"

Gorga and Giudice have had their share of family drama unfold on the Bravo show, including over Gorga's initial casting on the show in season three.

Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In December, she told PEOPLE: "Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV. Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back."

"The reason why I still talk about it now, and it's been 10 years, is because it was very traumatic," she added. "I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family. This was my thing. I was excited about it ... and then all of a sudden I get bombarded and ambushed by my family. And it was very sad, because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered."

Speaking to PEOPLE about the situation last week, Gorga said she can't believe Giudice is still dwelling on their casting.

"It's the tale as old as time.... It's as old as the sprinkle cookies at this point, okay?" she said. "This is where I get mind-boggled. It's like, there's no new innovations to this. It's the same story we've told."