With less than five weeks before her 15-month prison sentence begins on Jan. 5, Teresa Giudice is spending her remaining free time in the kitchen — making cooking videos.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teamed up with Glam to share a “devil shrimp over angel hair pasta” recipe from her cookbook Fabulicious!. “A lot of my recipes were passed down from my mom,” says Giudice, 42, in the video. “My mom was born in Italy, I’m first generation here. Then from learning how to cook with my mom, I started coming up with my own recipes.”

The pasta recipe, which includes spicy sautéed shrimp in the reality star’s homemade red sauce, is “one of my daughters’ favorites and one of my favorites,” she says of her girls Gia, 13, Gabriella, 10, Audriana, 5, and Milania, 8.

And, despite her impending sentence after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, Giudice remains chipper throughout the segment. “You would never believe anything is wrong with her,” a source close to the Giudices told PEOPLE. “You would never know she is going to prison from the way she is acting.”

“My recipes are quick easy and delicious,” chimes the star in the cooking tutorial. “Seafood and pasta together is the score.”

Watch the full video to get Giudice’s step-by-step instructions for the Italian dish.