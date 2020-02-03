Teresa Giudice Gets Daughter Milania a Blinged-Out Boombox and Graffiti Cake for Her 14th Birthday

Teresa Giudice got a very special birthday cake in honor of daughter Milania’s big day.

In addition to sharing several heartfelt posts for her daughter’s 14th birthday on Sunday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, made sure Milania’s day was extra special — and sweet — by getting her an elaborate birthday cake.

Before Milania’s friends came over for a birthday bash, which coincided with the Super Bowl, the reality star shared a photo of the custom creation from Palermo Bakery.

The multi-tiered confection consisted of a silver boom box base, followed by two layers covered in a brick wall pattern. Taking things to the next level, the cake was also adorned with several cans of spray paint, a graffiti tag spelling out “Happy Birthday,” and a golden necklace bearing the birthday girl’s name. A golden crown topped the whole thing off.

As if that wasn’t enough, the entire cake rested on a platform that was covered with very realistic-looking $100 bills.

Image zoom Milania Giudice's birthday cake Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Later on in the evening, Teresa photographed her daughter posing with the birthday cake. And when it came time to actually cut the cake — during Shakira’s epic halftime performance — Milania did the honors herself and proceeded to eat the first slice of cake out of her own palm before playfully smearing some of the dessert onto several of her friends’ faces.

Both Teresa and her estranged husband Joe Giudice, who’s currently living in Italy while he awaits the final ruling in his deportation appeal, commemorated Milania’s 14th by taking a trip down memory lane.

“@milania_giudice356 you are most loving, sweetest girl!” Teresa wrote on Instagram alongside a montage of throwback photos. “I’m so lucky to have the pleasure to watch you grow into a beautiful, thoughtful, smart young woman! You are always so caring and you are always HILARIOUS.”

“You keep us all on our toes and I hope this is the best year yet!” she added.

Commenting on how emotional he felt, Joe, 49, also wished his “beautiful” girl the best.

“I want you know I love you buddy and happy birthday !” the father of four wrote alongside his own nostalgic collage. “You have brought such joy and happiness into our lives. The smiles, laughter, and memories have been some of the best moments of my life!”

“You have your own sense of humor that lights up every room you walk into and the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met,” the father of four continued. “I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE PARTNER! You will always be my princess of my heart. Love you buddy!”