This Teen Loves Taco Bell So Much, She Took Her Prom Photos There

A Pennsylvania teenager is giving the other students in her high school something to taco ’bout.

A few weeks before her upcoming senior prom on May 25, Riley Papile and her girlfriend Abby Creneti had a photo shoot in Papile’s favorite fast food joint: Taco Bell.

“I eat at Taco Bell probably five days a week on average,” Papile tells PEOPLE. “I am not proud of it, but man those tacos are good.”

The idea for the shoot originated from the photographer they enlisted to shoot the portraits, Rachel Beck, who understands how much Papile craves Taco Bell, and thought it would be an “epic” conclusion to their photography session. So the pair, with their hair and makeup done to perfection, went into Taco Bell sporting their prom dresses and chowed down on tacos and quesadillas. At one point, Papile even went behind the counter and pretended to punch in an order.

Riley Papile and Abby Creneti Rachel Beck Photography

The couple's love for tacos runs so deep, they weren't only just used in their recent prom pictures—the Mexican staple was also the basis for a previous promposal. Creneti, a junior at Hatboro Horsham High School, asked Papile, who is a senior, to her own junior prom in April (the high school holds two proms, one for each grade) by writing "Ry, taco 'bout prom?" on a poster board with the Taco Bell logo. She completed the grand gesture by bringing along a bag full of her go-to order: a Combo 8 with three soft tacos (hold the lettuce) and a Sierra Mist. They even kicked off the big day by "grabbing a bite at Taco Bell" first. It caused them to be late to the dance, but Papile adds, "It was worth it." Riley Papile Rachel Beck Photography