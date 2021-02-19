Get Our Recipe for Ted Lasso's 'Biscuits with the Boss' Shortbread

Even if you're just as inexperienced at baking as Ted Lasso is at soccer, you can still score big with this simple recipe for buttery, crumbly, impossibly delicious cookies

Shortbread for the win!

On the Apple TV+ series, Ted (Jason Sudeikis)—an American football coach hired to lead an English soccer team—uses his baking skills to win over the team's posh new owner. (Spoiler: It works.)

Although he won't reveal the secret to his buttery, crumbly, impossibly delicious cookies, we will happily share ours. And even if you're just as inexperienced at baking as Lasso is at soccer, you can still score big with this simple recipe.

Ted Lasso's "Biscuits with the Boss" Shortbread

1 cup unsalted butter, softened, cut into pieces, plus more for greasing

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

½ tsp. fine sea salt

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with butter. Line bottom and sides with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides. Set aside.

2. Beat butter, flour, sugar, vanilla and salt with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on low speed until mixture is well-combined and just beginning to come together, 45 seconds to 1 minute.

3. Using your hands, press dough evenly into prepared pan. (If mixture is too sticky, place a sheet of parchment paper on top of dough, and press into pan. Remove parchment before baking.)

4. Bake until edges are golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool completely in pan, about 1 hour. Using parchment paper as handles, lift biscuits from pan. Cut into 18 rectangles.

Makes: 18 bars

Active time: 10 minutes