Jeni's Ice Cream Announces 'Ted Lasso' Biscuits with the Boss Pints Ahead of Season 3

The new flavor adds shortbread cookie crumbles to a salted butter sweet cream ice cream

By
Published on February 17, 2023 10:00 AM
Ted Lasso Ice Cream Biscuits with the Boss
Photo: Jeni's

Here's the scoop on the newest snack celebrating the final season of Ted Lasso.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream's Biscuits with the Boss flavor honors the return of the beloved AppleTV+ series, which will premiere on March 15.

The dessert company, known for creative pints like Everything Bagel ice cream, took inspiration from the soccer series in creating the flavor. The treat combines shortbread cookie crumbles and a salted butter sweet cream ice cream, paying homage to Jason Sudeikis' titular character's baking skills.

Beginning in the first season of the show, Lasso — an American college football coach hired to lead the fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond — used his homemade, buttery shortbread to win over team owner Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddington.

The treat will be available on March 2 online and in Jeni's Scoop Shops for a limited time.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. Apple TV+

Other than the release date, many details about the third and final season are hazy. But, on Feb. 14, a teaser for the new episodes revealed some familiar faces returning to the locker room.

In the teaser, fan-favorite characters — including Welton, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) — are seen writing on a piece of yellow paper in blue ink before each holding up their design to reveal the word: "Believe."

As fans know, the "Believe" sign is quite important to the show as it's what Lasso hangs above his office door to inspire his AFC Richmond players to never give up.

At the end of the teaser, Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) walk into the locker room to see all of the Believe posters hung above each locker. The signs are strategically placed underneath a wall decal that reads "#We Are Richmond."

In an emotional moment, Ted tells Coach Beard: "Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen."

Notably missing from the teaser is AFC Richmond's former kit man-turned-assistant coach Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), who ended season 2 with a fiery fight with Lasso. A first look for season 3 revealed by Apple TV+ in January showed an uncomfortable faceoff between Lasso and Shelley.

