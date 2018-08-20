Ted Danson and Laverne Cox Team Up for Star-Studded Smirnoff Campaign

Ted Danson and Laverne Cox are here to talk about togetherness, diversity, equality—and vodka.

The two actors, along with a host of other celebrities including Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, The Office actress Jenna Fischer and comedian Nicole Byer, are the faces of Smirnoff’s new ad campaign “Welcome to the Fun%”. The campaign is meant to highlight diversity and equality, including people from all walks of life.

Danson, 70, a longtime Smirnoff partner and well-known as bartender Sam Malone on Cheers, pairs up with the celebrities in different skits. In one, he and Cox, wearing the same outfit, compete to see who wore it best. In another, he and Van Ness order microscopic martinis.

Cox, 46, tells PEOPLE she was excited to partner with Danson for the campaign: “I grew up watching him on my television. Sam Malone! It was a dream come true. He’s so amazing.”

The cast had a blast on set, adds Danson. “Every actor came to play and have fun and be as outrageous as possible.”

Cox says that the fact that Smirnoff has supported LGBTQ+ rights is important to her. “When I was growing up in Alabama, I did not see black trans women on television,” says Cox. “I certainly didn’t see black trans women in television commercials. It made me feel like I was a part of the world I was seeing on my television screen.”

“This is us, this is America, this is for everybody,” adds Danson.

Danson also offered PEOPLE a sneak peek into the upcoming third season of The Good Place.

“I think you’ll see Michael falling in love with his human friends even more,” says Danson. “I think we are funnier than we’ve ever been, there are more visual effects that are just outrageous and fun to watch, there are lots of twists and turns. It’s kind of the best season we’ve ever had.”

The third season of The Good Place will air on Sept. 27 on NBC. Season six of Orange Is the New Black is streaming now on Netflix.