Teachers and nurses are both the architects of our future, so it only makes sense that we have an entire week carved out to honor everything that they do. National Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 6 through May 10, while National Nurses Week runs from May 6 through May 12, and many of your favorite food and drinks spots are dishing out deals during this time to say thank you. Keep your school or nurse ID close at hand, and take advantage of the free and discounted grub—we all know you deserve it!

Bruegger’s Bagels: Flash your school ID any time between May 6th and 10th for a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase. Because teachers need caffeine!

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Appetizer time! Cheddar’s is offering a free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée for all teachers. No coupon necessary.

Chipotle: Free burrito alert! Chipotle will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Tuesday, May 7, where eligible educators and school staff can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of another menu item of equal or greater value. The deal is available at all Chipotle locations across the U.S. and will start at 3pm—so you can head there right after school. Must present valid ID proving that you are on staff or support.

Cicis: Hardworking teachers are invited to eat the day away with a free adult buffet at Cicis on Tuesday, May 7 in recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Day. Bring a valid school ID and this coupon along with you to claim the deal.

Cinnabon: You might want to wear your rubber gloves for this sticky treat! Nurses can bring their valid ID to score a free MiniBon Roll or four-pack of BonBites from May 6-11.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Bagel breakfast for your favorite group of teachers? Yes please. Get 20 percent off any catering order more than $150 from May 6th through 10th.

Enlightened Ice Cream: Fill out this online form before May 11 to send a coupon for a free pint of Enlightened ice cream or box of ice cream bars to a nurse of your choice. You’ll get a coupon as well for participating!

Giordano’s: Flash your ID at this deep-dish pizza spot for 20% off any dine-in or online orders.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Teachers have a “pizza” Grimaldi’s heart, so they’re offering 15% off the bill for all teachers between May 6th and 10th.

McAlister’s Deli: Did someone say free tea? McAlister’s is saying “thank you” to teachers nationwide by offering free sweet tea during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6th through 10th. Just show a valid teacher ID.

Pei Wei: This Asian Kitchen is giving back to teachers by offering 33% off regular entrees when they present a valid school ID from May 6th through 10th. This offer is valid for in-restaurant purchases only, so sit down and stay a while!

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Everyone loves a good BOGO—teachers and nurses included! Just show your school or nurse ID May 6th through 12th to get a free sandwich when you buy one.

Slim Chickens: Teachers, bring your valid school ID on May 7 to receive 20% off all day long. Nothing says thank you like a discounted chicken dinner!

Post will be updated as the week goes on.