This Tea Is Going Viral on TikTok Because It Tastes Exactly Like Dessert

Do yourself a favor and trust the power of a viral TikTok to steer you toward your new favorite snack.
On Wednesday, January 27, TikTok user @ctzna posted a video describing Tazo Glazed Lemon Loaf. "When they say 'glazed lemon loaf,' they are not messing around," the user says in the video that depicts a milky cup of the tea. The captions on her video includes phrases like "I literally feel like I just steeped cake in hot water" and "Glazed Lemon Loaf Tazo tea is liquified cake."
The user says she adds a splash of almond milk and one Splenda to her tea, while comments on the video recommend trying the tea iced or even making a Starbucks-esque drink at home with four pumps of white mocha syrup. You could even steep the tea bag in coconut milk for a creamy brew.
Reviews of the now-famous tea on Target call it a "must-try even for non-tea lovers." One reviewer even noted the caffeine-free herbal drink reminded them of Starbucks's Lemon Loaf itself: "You can even taste the vanilla frosting."
While Glazed Lemon Cake tea might be sold out at most retailers, Tazo has an entire line of dessert teas at your disposal, including a Vanilla Bean Macaron that commenters on the TikTok video call "chef's kiss" and "the G.O.A.T." They suggest adding milk and brown sugar to bring out the sweetness in the blend. Tazo also has a decadent Butterscotch Blondie that commenters rave about.
And it turns out Tazo isn't the only tea brand with dessert-flavored teas. Red Rose offers a selection of dessert teas, including Blueberry Muffin, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Lemon Cake. For more drinks that taste like liquified versions of your favorite desserts, TikTok commenters suggest trying Limoncello La Croix, Vanilla Coke, and Paris Tea from Harney & Sons.
