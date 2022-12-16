See Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Birthday Cake from New Orleans Bakery: 'We Were Given Free Rein'

"Our only instructions were to make it special," a representative for Bywater Bakery in New Orleans tells PEOPLE

By
Published on December 16, 2022 05:19 PM
Taylor Swift birthday cake
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Courtesy Bywater Bakery

A New Orleans bakery was tasked with creating a sweet treat for Taylor Swift's birthday.

The "All Too Well" singer turned 33 on Dec. 13 and celebrated her birthday with the help of Bywater Bakery.

A representative at Alton Osborne and Chaya Conrad's shop told PEOPLE that the cake request came in on Monday evening and was an "unexpected pleasure" for the bakery. The musician's team requested the cake be ready by 10 a.m. the following morning so the bakers quickly got to work.

"We were given free rein and license to create a flavor combination for her, our only instructions were to make it special," the representative said, adding that they spent the night looking into Swift's favorite flavors and colors to use in the final creation.

The end result was a two-tier cake made up of a chai-soaked chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and caramel on the bottom layer. On top, the bakers prepared a banana mascarpone cream cake.

For decorations, they took inspiration from Swift's "persona" and her 2022 album Midnights, particularly the song "Lavender Haze" and called the dessert a "Lavender haze surprise" in an Instagram post.

The cake was decorated with marbled buttercream in shades of purple, pink and orange. "Happy Birthday Taylor!" was written out in sparkly letters. Plus, the bakers used fresh orchids, stargazer lilies and other flowers

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Says She Spent Her 33rd Birthday in the Studio with Jack Antonoff https://www.instagram.com/p/CmID60UuGfR/
Taylor Swift/instagram

The "Love Story" songstress shared a photo of herself and the Grammy-Award-winning producer Jack Antonoff hanging out together in a music studio during her special day.

"Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course 😏 Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!"

In the photo, Swift can be seen holding up three fingers on each hand to mark her 33rd birthday milestone with a double bass resting on her lap as she sits on a wooden floor.

Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried birthday cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Baskin-Robbiins
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
tim mcgraw
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission of #960087582 with alternate crop.) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images); WINDSOR,ENGLAND - MAY 19: The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor,England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
We Tried It: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Cake Flavor  
Best Fall Candles
The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
Taylor Swift instagram
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
All of Taylor Swift's Love Songs Inspired by Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
tiktok-chefs
All of the TikTok Chefs and Food Stars You Should Be Following Right Now
Olivia Wilde Disney
Olivia Wilde Enjoys Winter Wonderland with Her Kids, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See