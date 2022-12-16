See Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Birthday Cake from New Orleans Bakery: 'We Were Given Free Rein'

A New Orleans bakery was tasked with creating a sweet treat for Taylor Swift's birthday.

The "All Too Well" singer turned 33 on Dec. 13 and celebrated her birthday with the help of Bywater Bakery.

A representative at Alton Osborne and Chaya Conrad's shop told PEOPLE that the cake request came in on Monday evening and was an "unexpected pleasure" for the bakery. The musician's team requested the cake be ready by 10 a.m. the following morning so the bakers quickly got to work.

"We were given free rein and license to create a flavor combination for her, our only instructions were to make it special," the representative said, adding that they spent the night looking into Swift's favorite flavors and colors to use in the final creation.

The end result was a two-tier cake made up of a chai-soaked chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and caramel on the bottom layer. On top, the bakers prepared a banana mascarpone cream cake.

For decorations, they took inspiration from Swift's "persona" and her 2022 album Midnights, particularly the song "Lavender Haze" and called the dessert a "Lavender haze surprise" in an Instagram post.

The cake was decorated with marbled buttercream in shades of purple, pink and orange. "Happy Birthday Taylor!" was written out in sparkly letters. Plus, the bakers used fresh orchids, stargazer lilies and other flowers

The "Love Story" songstress shared a photo of herself and the Grammy-Award-winning producer Jack Antonoff hanging out together in a music studio during her special day.

"Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course 😏 Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!"

In the photo, Swift can be seen holding up three fingers on each hand to mark her 33rd birthday milestone with a double bass resting on her lap as she sits on a wooden floor.