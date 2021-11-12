Taylor Swift Officially Teams with Starbucks, Making It Swift for Fans to Order 'Taylor's Latte'

The collaboration celebrates the release of Swift's latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), and the coffee chain's red cup season

Taylor Swift and Starbucks have officially joined forces, the coffee chain announced on Friday, in an epic collaboration that had the internet a buzz with speculation this week.

Their caffeine collaboration is to celebrate the release of Swift's latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) and Starbucks' red cup holiday season.

Beginning Friday, customers can order the musician's favorite coffee drink, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, by simply asking for a "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version." Fans can also use the Starbucks app by tapping the details in the Taylor app card and then clicking "order now."

While inside the stores, Swifties might notice Red (Taylor's Version), as well as additional Swift hits, playing over the store's speakers. That's because Starbucks will be playing her music exclusively in correlation with the event. They even dropped a playlist on Spotify, for those at home to enjoy.

Since red cup season coincides with the season of giving, Starbucks is making it easy for the star's fans to send their friends a caffeine pick-me-up with an exclusive Swift-inspired e-Gift card.

Taylor Swift Starbucks Credit: Starbucks

Fans first began wondering if something was brewing with Starbucks and Swift on Monday, when Starbucks tweeted, "It's Red Season. ☕️✨🧣❤️" — a statement that Taylor Nation, knowing the singer's love for a good Easter egg, assumed had something to do with the release of her album.

In follow-up tweets, Starbucks insisted they are simply referencing the return of their holiday red cups and seasonal beverages. But one fan account, the Swift Society, posted a look at a newsletter that reportedly went out to baristas ahead of the collaboration.

It appeared to get everything right, per Friday's announcement, and also noted that drink labels for "Taylor's Latte" will read "(Tay's)."

At the time, a representative for Starbucks did not confirm or deny the collaboration in a cheeky statement to PEOPLE. "From Starbucks red cups to the upcoming release of Red (Taylor's Version), its officially red season! ‍🔥❤️," they said. "We do not have anything more to share."

Swift has long made her love for Starbucks known, even drinking from a Starbucks cup in a video dedicated to all things fall earlier this year.

Red (Taylor's Version) is the second album she has re-recorded after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums again came followed Scooter Braun's purchase of Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that allowed him to take control of the masters to those albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.)

She then declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."

Leading up to the release on Friday, Swift has been rewarding her fans with treats.