A Taylor Swift-Inspired 'Heartbreak Bar' Is Opening for 'Anti Valentine's Season'

Taylor Swift fans with champagne problems can work their bad blood out at a Chicago bar this Valentine's Day.

For a limited time in February, Swifties will have the opportunity to visit Bad Blood: a "heartbreak bar" inspired by her 1989 hit. The pop-up event will take place at Electric Garden in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

"Hop on the waitlist for this exclusive (anti) Valentine's pop-up and get ready to plot your post breakup comeback," an Instagram post announcing the event said.

The $22 ticket includes a 90-minute slot and a special welcome cocktail. If you can't decide what to order (Is it a Reputation or a Lover kind of night?), there's a Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails to help you choose.

The Bad Blood bar will run from Feb. 3rd to Feb. 26, or what the event page is calling "(anti) Valentine's season."

"Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you're never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," according to the event page.

The event was organized by Bucket Listers, an organization that finds and shares events happening in major U.S. cities to help people discover what's happening in their city.

The re-record of the 1989 song, "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" was featured in the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, released this summer. The film's star, Dwayne Johnson, shared that a snippet of the re-record would be included in the movie, along with "Message in a Bottle (Taylor's Version)," one of Swift's "From the Vault" songs released on Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021.

Swift shared her appreciation for Johnson's support of her new version of the song, commenting "Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs" on the TikTok that announced the news.

The TikTok included a scene from the movie featuring a character crying while listening to "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" and drowning his sorrows in ice cream.

While a wide streaming release date has yet to be announced, the track is the third re-recorded song off of Swift's chart-topping 2014 album 1989 to be shared in recent months following "This Love" and "Wildest Dreams," leading to fan speculation that 1989 (Taylor's Version) might be coming soon.

In May, "This Love (Taylor's Version)" made its debut in the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty, while the star put out "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" following its viral TikTok moment last fall as she rolled out Red (Taylor's Version).

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘," she wrote on Twitter at the time alongside a link to "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)."

The Grammy-winning musician is currently re-recording her first six albums, and so far she's released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version). Swift began the process after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big Machine, which gave him control of her masters, in June 2019. He later sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.