Taylor Swift's love story with cooking all started with Ina Garten.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Garten's show Barefoot Contessa, the beloved chef appears on Food Network Magazine's November cover. Inside the issue, which is on stands now, some of Garten's celebrity pals, including Swift, shared their favorite Garten memories.

The Midnights songstress said that the celebrity chef, who she called a "magnificent woman," changed her outlook on cooking completely.

"My most potent memories of Ina come from when I first discovered her TV show," Swift said. "I was in my teens, and my life revolved around touring. On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore."

The "All Too Well" singer went on to say that "watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing."

"She made cooking feel like self-care," Swift said. "Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I'll always be grateful to her for giving me that."

Swift also described Garten as "one of those people who is even better, funnier, warmer than you'd hoped her to be," a sentiment that was echoed by several of the stars in the package.

In her tribute, Katie Couric said that Garten is "as warm and comforting as all of her recipes," and fellow chef Bobby Flay called her an "incredibly warm host." Flay also shared that "being invited to Ina's house for lunch is one of my favorite memories."

Friend and vocal fan of the Barefoot Contessa host Jennifer Garner also had kind words for the chef.

"There's not a day that I spend in the kitchen that does not involve Ina recipes," the actress said. "I made her roast chicken last night. I'm making her chocolate Oreo ice cream today. I'll make her skirt steak tonight. I'm an Ina kind of cook."

Garner shared several of her memories with the chef, who she said is one of her "heroes."

"The first time I met her, she had asked me to be in one of her specials, and we shot it on my birthday," Garner said. "I asked if Ina and her producers wanted to come and they did, and my friends were just mind-blown. A couple of them were truly speechless. She just sat amongst everyone and chatted away."

Since they met, the actress said she and Garten have had "so many fun experiences," including an In-N-Out date where she walked in on Garten "scrubbing the table clean with a wet wipe," before the pair chowed down on burgers, fries and shakes together.

"Another time, I was in Paris with my daughter and I texted Ina to tell her we were close to her apartment," Garner shared. "I didn't know this at the time, but she was in the middle of testing recipes and she dropped what she was doing to tell us all the places we needed to go, like a personal tour guide."

Garner finished her tribute to Garten by saying, "You always hope your heroes even come close to the way that you think about them, and she's so much more."

Food Network Magazine's November issue includes more Garten content, including her favorite household items, her best recipes for Thanksgiving and more.