Taylor Swift Fans Aren't Happy with Burger King After Chain Tweets Snarky Joke About Her Songs

Taylor Swift fans are taking a stance against Burger King after the fast food chain tweeted a snarky comment about her songs.

The controversy — which resulted in the trending hashtag, #BurgerKingIsOverParty — began when someone on Twitter asked the Burger King account what its favorite song from the pop star is. The account replied, “The one about her ex.”

The original tweets have now been deleted, but Swift’s fans reacted quickly to the comment on Wednesday.

One user wrote that Burger King’s remark was “sexist,” while a different fan added “After all this Burger King controversy...now I want McDonald’s.”

Swift has previously slammed "very sexist" opinions about her work, saying many male artists write and release songs about exes but don't face the same criticism as female artists.

"You're going to have people who are gonna say, ‘Oh you know, like she just writes songs about her ex-boyfriends,' and I think, frankly, that's just a very sexist angle to take," she told Australian radio show Jules, Merrick & Sophie. "No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says it about Bruno Mars. They're all writing about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life and no one raises a red flag there."

Meanwhile, others used the hashtag to criticize Swift fans.

“There’s black people that are dying because of white racist police officers and instead of rising awareness and talk about it, y’all are trying to cancel Burger King... unbelievable,” someone posted to Twitter, seemingly referencing the news of George Floyd’s death.

“bruh how is Burger King saying something about Taylor Swift more popular than Black Lives Matter,” another wrote. (On Wednesday, Swift reacted to Floyd's death on Instagram, posting a Story with the hashtag #justiceforgeorgefloyd.)

Burger King ultimately used their trending hashtag to their advantage, referencing Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” in a tweet promoting the brand.