Taylor Swift Says These Chocolate Chip Cookies Were a 'Real Turning Point in My Life' — Get the Recipe!
How sweet! Taylor Swift has nothing but love for chef Anne Burrell‘s chocolate chip cookies.
The pop star and avid baker — who has been known to whip up recipes from fellow culinary great Ina Garten — Tweeted on Wednesday: “@chefanneburrell saw you in my mentions & wanted to let you know that your chocolate chip cookie recipe was a real turning point in my life.”
The Food Network star quickly Tweeted Swift back, saying: “THANKS!!!!!! we can make them together or anything else you want together anytime!!!! I’m a HUGE fan of yours!!!!”
Burrell tells PEOPLE of the shout-out from Swift: “It was a really delightful surprise to have Taylor Swift Tweet to me. I was shocked and super excited.”
Want to get a taste of Taylor’s favorite cookies? Bake a batch of Burrell’s recipe from her cookbook Own Your Kitchen below.
Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies
Makes about 4 dozen
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. kosher salt
1 cup rolled oats
½ tsp. cinnamon
½ lb. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temp, plus more for greasing
1 cup packed dark or light brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 large eggs
12 oz. block dark chocolate, coarsely chopped
1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped (optional)
Coarse sea salt
1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a baking sheet.
2. In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, kosher salt, rolled oats, and cinnamon.
3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Using an electric hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time and beat until well combined.
4. Using a rubber spatula, gradually add the flour mixture into the batter-sugar mixture. Mix until just combined. Fold in the chocolate and walnuts, if using.
5. Spoon tablespoon-size balls of dough onto the baking sheet, leaving about 2 inches between the dough balls. Bake the cookies for 12 to 13 minutes or until just beginning to color.
6. Remove the cookies from the oven and sprinkle each one with a few grains of sea salt … it’s really important to do this while the cookies are hot so the salt sticks. Let the cookies cool for a couple minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack. Repeat with the remaining dough.
–Michelle Ward Trainor