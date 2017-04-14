Because April 18 doesn't have to be all that bad

Everywhere You Can Get Free Food on Tax Day

Although Tax Day is dreaded by many, it’s also a day to rejoice — because free food.

Restaurants across the U.S. understand how fast April 18 sneaks up on you every year and they want to make sure you’re full of delicious food (after you file, of course).

From pizza to slow-smoked ribs, the following places know you deserve a treat for guiding Turbo Tax through the tedious process — or after handing your papers your parents to file.

See the full list is below.

Arby’s: Select locations are offering free curly fries on April 18 with no purchase necessary.

Bob Evans: If you bring in this coupon on Tuesday, you will get a 30 percent discount on your bill.

Boston Market: For $10.40, you can get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain soda, and a cookie.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The bagel shop is offering the longest deal of the week — from now until Wednesday, Big Bagel Bundles, which include a choice of any 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese, are only $10.40 at participating bakeries. Customers can claim this the deal by printing off the coupon on their website.

Capriotti’s: On Tax Day only, the sandwich shop is offering customers the chance to upgrade their sandwiches from small to medium at no cost.

Cinnabon: The chain is offering two Classic Bites for free — no purchase necessary.

Great American Cookies: Get a free birthday cake cookie (birthday not required) when you stop in on Tuesday.

Hungry Howie’s: When you buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular price, you can get a medium 1-toping pizza for only 15 cents using promo code TAXTIME. The deal is valid for online and carryout purchases from Monday to Wednesday at participating locations.

Schlotzsky’s: Guests can get a free Original sandwich with the purchase of a medium drink and a bag of chips on Tuesday.