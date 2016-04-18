The Best Tax Day 2016 Food Deals: Free Burgers, Free Beer, Free Cookies!
Boston Market, Noodles & Company and Hard Rock Cafe are just some of the restaurants offering special deals on Tax Day 2016
If you completed your tax returns on time this year, you deserve a free cookie … and a free beer … and a free burger. At least, that’s what these restaurants think, and who are we to argue?
On Monday, April 18, these dining establishments are hoping to make your Tax Day a little brighter by offering one-day-only food freebies and discounts.
Here’s a list of some of the best deals out there on Monday. Warning, you may have to sing in public if you want to get that free burger.
Boston Market: For just $10.40 (get it?), you can get a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular beverage and a cookie.
Buca di Beppo: Whether you dine in or take your food to-go, you can get 18% off your meal when you download this coupon, that’s valid for today only.
California Tortilla: When you checkout at the register, say “tax man” to the cashier to get a free order of chips and queso.
Chili’s: Drink your tax woes away with $5 Presidente Margaritas all day.
Great American Cookies: Get one free regular original chocolate chip cookie on tax day.
Hard Rock Café: Tax day is sing for your supper day at this chain. Earn a free Legendary Burger when you sing your favorite song on stage at participating locations.
Noodles & Company: If you bring in your “little deduction” (ahem, which means your child) on tax day, you’ll receive a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regular size entrée. All you have to do is mention “Kids Meal” at checkout.
Outback Steakhouse: Head over to the restaurant’s website and download a coupon (expires Monday) that will get you 15% off your entire check at participating locations (excluding alcohol, applicable taxes, and gratuity).
Schlotzsky’s: The home of The Original toasted sandwich is offering customers a free small sandwich with the purchase of a 32 oz. drink and chips.
Sonic Drive-In: The fast food drive-in chain is offering 1/2 priced cheeseburgers.
Sonny’s BBQ: This tax day, Sonny’s has created it’s own version of an IRS, which stands for Irresistible Ribds Special and includes a half price rib dinner.
World of Beer: The tavern chain is giving patrons a “beer refund” this year. At participating locations, you can either receive a free select draught or $5 off your check.
—Chancellor Agard